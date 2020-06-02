A local Scout is using his skills in the kitchen to give back to his community at a time when many nonprofits are struggling to make ends meet.
Evan Inabnett, 12, has been cooking meals for the residents of Hope Haven Transitional Housing in Sebring, which serves the local homeless community. A Scout with Troop 846, Inabnett said he began cooking the meals as a requirement to earn one of his merit badges.
“I was doing my citizenship in the community merit badge,” Evan said. “I needed to do service hours in the community for the badge, so I cooked at Hope Haven, then we just didn’t stop.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Inabnett has prepared three meals for Hope Haven. His meals have each fed between 40 and 75 people and featured a variety of entrees from sandwiches to spaghetti. His most recent dinner was pulled barbecue chicken, which Inabnett hopes they “liked a lot,” as chicken is his favorite dish to prepare.
“They loved that,” Hope Haven’s executive director, Leslie Behm, said. “They ate that up in a heartbeat. It looked good, it smelled good and it tasted good. This was a godsend. This was a wonderful thing.”
Hope Haven was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit providing affordable housing for those trying to secure residences of their own. Fifty-three people presently live in Hope Haven, though the charity serves some off-site communities as well. Behm said that since the pandemic began “not one has gone on unemployment.”
“We were familiar with Hope Haven because we had provided meals for them in the past,” Kristi Inabnett, Evan’s mother, said. “When it came time for him to do citizenship in the community, it just made sense for him to do what he loves.”
According to Evan Inabnett, the Scouting program has given him an opportunity to learn special skills he can use in life, and he has made some friends along the way. When camping, Inabnett’s favorite meal to prepare is a “mountain man hamburger,” which he described as a burger patty wrapped in foil, thrown in a campfire, then covered in cheese.
“We are so proud of Evan and what he has done in our community,” District Executive Julie Diaz Plante, who oversees the program in Highlands, Hardee and eastern Polk County, said. “He has perfectly embodied our Scout Law, which tells us that a Scout is helpful, friendly and kind.”
Looking to the future, Inabnett said he intends to continue working with Hope Haven. Next on the menu, “Chef Evan” wants to serve a pancake breakfast.
Brandon Kathman is district executive with the Greater Tampa Bay Area, Boy Scouts of America.