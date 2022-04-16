SEBRING — Florida has become a hot spot for people to move to. Sunshine, no state tax and relatively low cost of living have contributed to the move, among other things. However, Florida natives can tell the newbies that Mother Nature is not always kind. Those who think of lakes and sunshine could be in for a rude awakening, especially during hurricane season.
There’s nothing that can be done to avoid natural disasters such as a hurricane, tornado and hailstorms, but we can mitigate the damage from them by being prepared to the best of our ability. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners is hosting its inaugural Citizen’s Preparedness Academy to better prepare residents for such disasters. The classes are free and could save residents money in the long run. The interactive classes will be held monthly at 6 p.m. on a Thursday, beginning April 21. The locations for each class are still being determined, but the first class will be held at the county’s Government Center in the board room at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The classes will run about one-and-a-half hours and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The dates and subjects of the classes are: April 21 — Family plan, emergency supply kit; May19 — Preparing your home, part 1; June 23 — Preparing your home, part 2; July 21 — Fire safety; and Aug. 11 — After an incident.
Participants will receive a certificate when they complete all of the classes and be entered in a raffle for a portable generator. Only those who successfully complete the academy classes will be eligible for the generator raffle. The county is striving to have everyone attend every class.
The county’s Public Information Office said the classes are a commitment of time. The classes have “homework” that corresponds with each class lesson. Don’t worry, officials say the homework has nothing to do with calculus.
To register for the classes visit eventbrite.com and do a search for Citizen’s Preparedness Academy and receive a “ticket.” Only one ticket is needed per family. Find more information by calling 863-402-6863.
The program was made possible from funding from Duke Energy Florida, which gave $15,000 for education. County officials said they chose this program because natural disasters can affect everyone.