SEBRING — Cornhole has grown to be a popular pastime. Perhaps because it is fun for the entire family and people can play it across most physical fitness levels can join in. Now you can play for a good cause. A cornhole tournament to benefit the Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation, Inc. is slated for Jan. 7 at the Alan Jay Arena at the fairgrounds at 781 Magnolia Ave.
Gose was 57 when she lost her battle to cancer in November 2018. She is survived by her husband, John; three children and three sisters.
Friends established the Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation shortly after Gose’s death. The not-for-profit’s foundation goal is to aid in cancer research in advanced stages of the disease. In addition, the foundation assists and supports those with cancer and their families in Highlands County.
Foundation Secretary Tres Stephenson was a long-time friend of Gose’s. The pair worked at Sebring International Raceway together for 17 years.
The foundation helps offset the cost of traveling for cancer treatments, Stephenson said. In addition, the foundation makes an annual donation to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
Avon Park resident Kevin McIntyre is helping to organize the cornhole tourney. He is also a recipient of the foundation.
“I had to stay at Tampa General Hospital for six weeks at a time,” he said. “Knowing that you have people behind you is one of the most important things when you’re going through that.”
McIntyre said it gave him peace of mind knowing his wife had people looking out for her while he was away battling for his life. He felt if he or his wife needed anything, the foundation members would be there for them.
“Knowing that people are there loving on you the whole time makes a difference,” he said.
The tournament check-in will be at 9:30 a.m. and the bean bags will be tossed starting at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $20 per person in advance or $30 after Dec. 31 and at the gate. Anyone wishing to participate can pre-register on the Scorholio app.
There will be a double elimination and a blind draw. Two divisions will be set up – one competitive and the other social. A $1,000 payout is guaranteed in the first place competitive and social divisions.
Participants can play in the eight-bag skinny board challenge and the airmail challenge.
Vendors who cater to cornhole players will be set up at the tourney.
Stephenson said Sebring Firemen, Inc. will be grilling up hamburgers and hot dogs, and chips and drinks will also be sold and available at lunch. Live music will keep everyone’s spirits high, just like winning the raffles will.
For more information about the tournament, call McIntyre at 863-443-0701.
Those who want to donate but cannot make it to the tournament should call Stephenson at 863-214-9888.