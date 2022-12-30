SEBRING — Cornhole has grown to be a popular pastime. Perhaps because it is fun for the entire family and people can play it across most physical fitness levels can join in. Now you can play for a good cause. A cornhole tournament to benefit the Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation, Inc. is slated for Jan. 7 at the Alan Jay Arena at the fairgrounds at 781 Magnolia Ave.

Gose was 57 when she lost her battle to cancer in November 2018. She is survived by her husband, John; three children and three sisters.

