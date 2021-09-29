How fun it was to have three of our grandchildren spend time with us throughout the summer. Our latest visitor, 12-year-old Hayley, delighted us with her many creative gifts … especially the keyboard…which actually was a first time for her. Yet, she could pick out tunes and devoted herself to getting it right.
We wanted her to feel included in our life and to treat her to some special things as well. So, I taught her to sew and she challenged her Pop-Pop on the Wii. Her competitive spirit led to some new personal records and displayed her take charge spirit.
On our first evening together after dinner, we told her about our quiet time of devotions and prayer and invited her to join us. Immediately, she took charge (in a very positive but definitive way).
She took the book we were using and declared she would start out reading a portion, then I could follow, Pop-Pop would be next and she would finish. She also loved reading the Scripture portions. Her ideas were good and we went with the flow.
When we finished reading and talking about the subject in the book and the Bible, we told her how we usually closed in prayer. Here, too, she had a plan.
It was then we realized that we were not including her. Rather, she was including us.
Sometimes people may say that Christianity is too exclusive and not inclusive enough. But I beg to differ.
The exclusive nature of the Gospel may at first glance seem that way. But a closer look reveals the mercy and grace of God. Instead of leaving mankind with a variety of ways to figure out how to belong to God, he provided one way … Jesus Christ, exclusively.
God became one of us so that he could be the perfect sacrifice for the sins of the world.
John 3:16 NKJV says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Put your name in place of ‘whoever’ and you begin to see how inclusive the Gospel is. Verse 17 goes on to say Jesus didn’t come “to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.”
When we believe this truth and receive his free gift of salvation, we are adopted into his forever family and belong to him.
He invites us to receive the free gift of an exclusive relationship with him so that we are forever included. Selah