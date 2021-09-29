Incorrect statement
Regarding the article in today’s (Thursday) paper with the headline “Local democrats do their part to defend women’s right to abortion,” one assertion is incorrect. While it’s true that not all women realize they are pregnant before six weeks gestation, the statement “At that early stage, a woman doesn’t even know she’s pregnant” is false.
Whether one agrees with bills like the one recently enacted in Texas or not, women who would prefer abortion to carrying a child to term would need to be even more vigilant and attentive to their reproductive status. If that means taking more responsibility for one’s choices before conception, I’m OK with that.
Kim Piesik
Sebring