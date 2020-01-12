This home is at 2316 Sunrise Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $349,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, 863-658-3780.
This incredible luxury pool home is nestled on a large golf course lot in prestigious Manor Hill subdivision. There is superb curb appeal on this sprawling, maintenance-free brick home that rests under mature shade trees.
You will love the dormer windows and huge covered front porch that is perfect for a few Cracker Barrel rocking chairs or even a front porch swing. But just wait until you open the front doors — you will instantly fall in love with this amazing home boasting over 3,800 square feet of living space.
The gorgeous, two-story foyer features an upstairs, open catwalk overlooking both the foyer and the living room. There are two bonus rooms with double leaded glass doors — perfect home office, craft room, toy room, man cave, game room or more — the possibilities are endless. You will also notice the new flooring throughout (distressed barnwood look).
Your eyes will instantly be drawn to the double French doors leading to the caged pool and lanai — but that is only because you haven’t entered far enough to see the stunning brand new kitchen! This gourmet granite island kitchen is everything you have ever dreamed of with new gray cabinets, granite counter tops, subway tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, pendant lights over the breakfast bar, big walk-in pantry and more. There is nothing in this kitchen not to love!
Also on the main floor is a massive master bedroom (with private pool access) and a large private on suite with a large garden soaking tub. There is also a first floor laundry room and half bath ... this is in addition to the half bath on the pool lanai.
Upstairs you will find four guest bedrooms and a recently remodeled full bathroom with vessel sink.
The attached two-car garage has been enclosed for a home gym/game room but can easily be converted back to a garage by taking down a stud wall. Garage doors and tracks are still in tact and were not removed.
This is an awesome home that can accommodate a large family and is truly the perfect home to entertain in. This home is being offered for $349,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, 863-658-3780.