Before I say anything at all, let the following be known: Although I am a correspondent for this paper, these are my own thoughts. They are not necessarily reflective of the Highlands News-Sun or anyone other than myself.
I am not a Republican. Neither am I a Democrat. I have been an Independent my entire voting life. There’s a reason for that.
I have no stomach nor interest in the blind, self-serving pursuits of partisan-politics. I have little good to say about any politician. As far as I’m concerned, if a politician’s mouth is moving a lie is being told.
Many years ago, in some forgotten newspaper, a guest columnist wrote something to the effect of “the votes of the congress and senate are for sale to the highest bidder.” They deserve that and history is the proof. Nevertheless, I have voted, hoping for some good to stumble out of our so called “leaders.”
There is no doubt that our government is made up of highly intelligent, educated people. This fact, alone, mystifies me even more as to the self-centered, power-grabbing agenda and childish behavior of those with such great responsibility.
People of such intelligence should surely be able to appreciate the value and potential of working together for the common good. Sadly, working for their own good seems to be the only ambition.
Our politicians have devolved into a “permanent campaign cycle” mentality. Instead of moving forward with the interests of the nation in mind, serving the people as faithfully and thoughtfully as possible, playground bullying and intentional gridlock are the norm.
I have always tried to spread my votes around to the various political parties believing that somehow this would help give balance to the government.
I have to say this about that. In all my years of living, I have never seen a more disgusting ploy to gain power as what the Democratic Party has lowered themselves to doing.
It’s shameful, to me, how many of them have taken advantage of civil unrest and twisted it into an opportunity to tear this country apart for their own gain. So much so that I honestly don’t see how even Democratic voters can be comfortable with the radical, destabilizing ideas of their party. We are now witnessing the dismantling of a great, albeit not perfect nation.
Thus, my disdain for partisan politics.
There is much more that could be said. But in the end, my response mirrors that of another recent guest columnist, Fredric E. Jeans. For the first time in my life, and until the Democrats clean house, I will never cast another vote for a Democrat in any election. Not even if said politician is running unopposed.
I have no intent nor interest here in campaigning for the incumbent. I do not campaign. I say these things out of concern for the nation.
I hope and pray that Democrats will consider the future of our country under their current batch of shot-callers. I hope that all voters get back to what’s important and to walk off this Jerry Springer set that our country’s political landscape has become. Please ponder the future and vote carefully.
