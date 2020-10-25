BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday — ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.
The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.
Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.
NO. 1 CLEMSON 47, SYRACUSE 21
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for three scores and Clemson shook off a sluggish performance to win its 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference game and put away pesky Syracuse.
Syracuse kept the Tigers out of synch much of the game and was down just 27-21 late in the third quarter. But Andrew Booth Jr.’s fumble recovery and touchdown run after Rex Culpepper was sacked late in the third quarter turned the game in Clemson’s favor for good.
NO. 2 ALABAMA 48, TENNESSEE 17
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Najee Harris ran for three more scortes to help Alabama rout Tennessee for its 14th straight win in the rivalry.
Tennessee (2-3) forced Alabama to punt on its opening drive. That was as close as the Vols would get in losing their seventh straight in this series in Neyland Stadium.
NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 45, PITTSBURGH 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns — two of them long catch-and-runs to graduate transfer Ben Skowronek — and Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh.
A week after scuffling its way past Louisville, Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had no such issues while handling the Panthers (3-4, 2-4) their fourth consecutive loss.
NO. 5 OHIO STATE 51, NEBRASKA 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and Ohio State rolled over Nebraska in the Big Ten teams’ pandemic-delayed opener.
Fields completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 yards — including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender into the end zone.
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA STATE 24, NO. 17 IOWA STATE 21
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.
Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.
NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 48, NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 21
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina beat North Carolina State in the renewal of the longtime state rivalry.
Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score of his own for the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a run-through-and-over-tacklers ground game that helped them take control in the third quarter. UNC ran for 326 yards and finished with 578 overall, bouncing back from an upset loss at Florida State to beat the Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2).
NO. 22 MARSHALL 20, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 9
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead Marshall over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic.
FAU brought 57 players on its first trip of the season, just above the mandated minimum of 53 available scholarship players during the pandemic. The Owls even held a third-quarter lead before Marshall scored the final 13 points. With FAU missing both of its starting offensive tackles due to the virus, the Owls were limited to 234 yards of offense.