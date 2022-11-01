Missing Teens Indiana

Mike Patty, grandfather of Libby German speaks with the media following a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, where the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, was announced for the murders of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana. 

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

DELPHI, Ind. — Authorities investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago have arrested a local man and said Monday it’s concerning the alleged killer has lived and worked in their same small community.

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people.

