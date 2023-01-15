Wisconsin Indiana Basketball

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) works the ball inside as Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finsihed with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points to lead Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (12-4, 2-4 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak by winning for the first time in three weeks and despite playing without two injured starters — guard Xavier Johnson (foot) and forward Race Thompson (knee).

Recommended for you