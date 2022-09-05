India Opposition Protest

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during rally in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Thousands of people rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for soaring unemployment and food and fuel prices in the country.

 AP PHOTO

NEW DELHI — Thousands of Indians rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices in the country.

Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies benefitting big business groups at the expense of small and medium industries and poor farmers and workers.

