As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in the Sunshine State, I'm concerned about the indifference of the public in helping to curb this pandemic. Large gatherings still occur, masks are worn inconsistently and there is a government attitude that the economy is more important than big government suggesting precautionary health rules.
Across the nation there is discord over government mandates designed to bridle this growing and mutating disease. "No government is going to tell ME what to do!" rings out from those who would make a worldwide crisis a political plaything.
As a people, we have been consumed with self entitlement and political agenda. Smugness and arrogance will only tell in the end as the toll from COVID-19 rises to new levels. I'm concerned about the economy, but am more concerned with staying healthy.
A new strain of disease has entered Florida and is more contagious than previous mutations. Where this ends, we don't know, but prudent precautions are not too much to ask.
Horace Markley
Sebring