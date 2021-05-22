Editor’s note: Mike and Gloria Peters, who reside today in Sebring, spent 20 years living on a 40-foot sailboat and traveling extensively in the Caribbean. This is the last of three articles about their travels.
The climax of the first 10 years of the Peters’ Caribbean adventures was their arrival in the San Blas Archipelago off the coast of Panama in January 2000.
It wasn’t just the beauty and isolation of the 365 unspoiled islands and coral reefs or the coastal forest on the northern slope of the San Blas Mountain Range that appealed to them.
They were also fascinated by the fact that the San Blas Archipelago, known officially as the Comarca Kuna Yala, is a semi-autonomous province governed by indigenous Kuna Indians. “We were intrigued by the prospect of meeting the Kuna people and learning about their culture,” Gloria Peters said.
Of the seven indigenous tribes in Panama, the Kuna are the largest. According to the San Blas website, the Kuna Indians total 300,000, of which approximately 50,000 live on the 49 major islands of San Blas.
The Kuna have distinctive characteristics. They are the second smallest people in the world, after the pygmies. They have the highest rate of albinism. Their main language is Kuna but they also speak Spanish and some who have been in contact with tourists or worked on American military bases in Panama speak English.
At the beginning of the 20th century, the Panamanian government attempted to forbid the Kuna customs, language and traditional dress. The Kuna resisted; it resulted in the Kuna revolution of 1925. After many battles, the Panamanian government gave the Kuna people the right to govern their own territory autonomously.
The Kuna work hard to maintain their cultural identity and integrity. They allow tourists only on selected islands; on these islands, the Kuna provide lodging and food. However, boaters who live on their boats, like the Peters, can travel at will and even go ashore on other islands when invited to do so by the Kuna.
Recently, scientists from the Smithsonian who were supposedly in the Comarca to conduct research, were kicked out because the Kuna couldn’t establish what their purpose was.
That said, the Peters always found the Kuna friendly and welcoming. “But we also respected their right to privacy and independence,” Gloria acknowledged.
The Kuna women have made colorful vivid artwork for centuries. The artwork for which they are most noted are molas. These are elaborate panels that are sewn using a technique called reverse appliqué. The panels make up the front and back of a Kuna woman’s traditional blouse. The word mola in Kuna means blouse.
As described in the book “Molas and Kuna Traditions,” reverse appliqué consists of placing three to five layers of different colors one on top of the other and cutting out the outline of the design of the top layer to show the color of the layer below. The cut edges are then finely hemmed.
In addition to a mola-paneled blouse, a Kuna woman traditionally wears a patterned wrapped skirt, a colorful head scarf, arm and leg beads, a gold nose ring, and earrings. Some also paint a black stripe down their noses.
Originally, the Kuna women only made the molas for themselves and their families. Today, they make and sell them commercially. Increased demand has led to some Kuna abandoning the process of sewing three to five layer molas in favor of the less time-consuming process of sewing two-layer tourist molas. An exceptionally creative mola can take two to five weeks to make. Tourist molas can be made in much less time.
Regardless, the molas are an important source of income in this traditionally matriarchal society in which husbands move in with their parents in law and property is handed down from mother to daughter.
Men in the Kuna culture work in the traditional occupations of agriculture, fishing and trading with coconuts.
When the Peters weren’t engaging with the Kuna, they were enjoying the more uninhabited outlying islands which are ringed with white sand and coral reef and shaded by palms. As they so often did in other destinations, swimming, snorkeling and fishing were favorite pastimes.
Kuna families are sent out at different times of the year to the outlying islands to maintain the palm trees which are the source of coconuts. Since they stay for several months at a time, they build themselves huts for shelters. Mike Peters became acquainted with some of the men and assisted them with raising palm logs for one of the huts.
The islands experience strong winds in December. That’s when the Peters would move to the Chagras River, the largest river in the Panama Canal’s watershed. The river was dammed at two places to create Lake Gatun and the locks for the Panama Canal. “The Chagras is dense rain forest full of tropical flora and fauna, and we loved trekking there,” Gloria said.
The Peters spent three years in the San Blas Archipelago before they returned to Florida in 2003 to spend time with family.
By 2005, wanderlust overtook them and once again, they set sail for the Caribbean. This time, they took a slightly different route, and explored some new places. They stayed for eight years, five of them spent in the San Blas Islands, and returned to Florida in 2013. They continued to live on the boat until they sold it in January 2017. That’s when they moved to Sebring.