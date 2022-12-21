Proposed industrial site

Highlands County commissioners Tuesday sent a proposal for a planned-development industrial site on 18 acres of former grove land back to the Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment (P&Z), which had unanimously denied the request. Commissioners will revisit the request after a new P&Z hearing.

 COURTESY GRAPHIC/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SEBRING — County commissioners on Tuesday, after hearing from the applicant for a proposed industrial site, voted 4-1 to send it back to P&Z.

The Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment (P&Z) had unanimously denied the request, but the applicant brought the matter to the Board of County Commissioners in hopes of convincing the board to reverse that decision.

