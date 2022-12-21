SEBRING — County commissioners on Tuesday, after hearing from the applicant for a proposed industrial site, voted 4-1 to send it back to P&Z.
The Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment (P&Z) had unanimously denied the request, but the applicant brought the matter to the Board of County Commissioners in hopes of convincing the board to reverse that decision.
They didn’t, but they agreed that it warrants further consideration, based on proposals made by the applicant, represented by Bert J. Harris III. Commissioners will revisit the question after a new P&Z hearing.
The applicant, Mordechai Gelbhauer of Gelbhauer Industrial Development, said he would like to set up a facility to fabricate insulated cement panels. Harris presented a series of videos that demonstrated the process.
Gelbhauer wants to set up the facility on two parcels totaling approximately 18.29 acres on the east side of Twitty Road. It sits less than a half mile south of U.S. 98, slightly more than a half mile north of Skipper Road and less than a quarter mile off U.S. 27.
Concerns with the property center around it being surrounded by agricultural zoning, being 3,000 feet from the nearest industrial zoning – making it non-contingent with industrial zoning in the area – and the fact that trucks leaving the facility with finished product would use Twittey Road, a local road not built to carry heavy truck loads.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said the county had set a precedent with letting the Bernie Little Distributors facility set up on and use Scenic Highway, and did not feel the county could deny this request for that reason.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. however told commissioners that Scenic Highway is a minor collector road with a 30-foot right of way and paved shoulders. Twitty Road is a “local road” with just an 18-foot right of way, not built to carry such loads.
Harris had pointed out that adjacent sand mines, just east of the site and also using local roads, looked like the surface of the Moon. He said this facility would be less of an eyesore.
Likewise, Road and Bridge Supervisor Jonathan Harrison said the sand mines use County Road 17, which is a 22-foot right of way, then go to U.S. 98 or Skipper Road, also built to higher standards than Twitty Road.
All the same, Tuck was the one vote for going ahead with the proposal, as-is.
Harris told commissioners that the proposed facility would be indoors and located far enough away from nearby residential property to not be a nuisance.
Gelbhauer said the facility would bring good jobs to the county and a much-needed source of building material for increased development, which is on its way to Highlands County.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, later in the meeting, pointed out that Polk County is now the fastest-growing county in the state, the fifth fastest-growing in the U.S., and had issued 13,000 building permits this year.
Lake Wales alone, he said, has 30 projects in various stages of development.
“It’s moving south,” Kirouac said of saturated development from Orlando and Tampa. “We need to be aware of growth changes.”
Kirouac said he’d be willing to talk to members on P&Z to hear their concerns directly and see if there are possible solutions, given the nature of the industrial facility to go there, but also told the applicant he should have done more diligence with picking property to purchase.
Gelbhauer bought the grove land at auction over the summer when the Crutchfield family liquidated large portions of their holdings, Kirouac noted. Because it was done at auction, the buyer could not include any conditions to the sale, Kirouac said, such as making it contingent on rezoning and/or land use changes.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen advised commissioners to “respect and listen to” P&Z. “That’s why you have them.”
She also said the county could explore conditional use permits and a planned development to handle those concerns.
Rick Whidden, who like Harris has represented rezoning applicants, said he found it concerning that lots of industrial rezoning requests end up being planned developments.
If they all have to be that way, Whidden suggested, the county should rewrite its code to reflect that.