Using religion to intimidate another is a fruitless, childish behavior. It's been used and overcooked over centuries and while some fall prey to it, I do not. Because I know that the Laws of Evolution are true and because I don't humble myself before some made up phantasm doesn't make me 'godless' or ignorant.
As stated previously, facts remain facts and bashing an opponent of another's views by spewing Bible verses doesn't change those facts. I've been through the nightmarish hoax of church upbringing and since breaking free at a young age, I'm no longer bowed by the spells of any such witchcraft.
Believe what you will. I believe in proven facts.
Horace Markley
Sebring