SEBRING — A 6-month-old infant is safe after having been pinned between a mattress and box spring, which were wedged against a wall.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Christopher Doyle Caauwe on multiple charges Tuesday after an hour-long standoff, during which he reportedly threatened to kill the child.
When deputies found the baby, it had several lumps and bruises and a small cut. It was also apparent that the child was having difficulty breathing and had increased body temperature.
In addition to false imprisonment on a child under age 13 and cruelty towards a child, Caauwe also faces two charges each of false imprisonment on an adult and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he allegedly prevented the child’s mother and another woman from leaving the apartment on Kent Drive in Sebring, and allegedly held a handgun to their heads, threatening their lives if they told anyone or called police.
At one point, according to arrest reports, he smashed one of their phones to prevent them calling for help. The two women were only able to get help by fleeing to nearby apartments and calling from there, reports said.
Other charges include felony domestic battery, misdemeanor battery and obstruction of justice.
Caauwe is currently being held in lieu of a $36,000 bond at the Highlands County Jail.
Deputies were called to the scene at 6:43 a.m. by a neighbor, who reported an argument over a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they found Caauwe standing in front of his second-floor apartment, according to reports.
He refused to comply with deputies and threatened to kill the infant child, who was in the apartment, reports said.
The child’s mother had fled the apartment, reports said. She would later tell deputies she had been repeatedly attacked and beaten by Caauwe throughout the night, even while she was holding the baby.
She had scratches to her face, head, neck, torso, hands, and knees. The other woman had fled earlier to call for help.
The child’s mother told deputies that Caauwe had started drinking more heavily since he watched a friend commit suicide, and when he drinks heavily, he becomes violent.
On Monday night, according to reports, he allegedly pulled out his semi-automatic handgun, put it to the mother’s head and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly placed the same handgun against the other woman’s head and told her if she told anyone about what he had done he would kill her family. Reports said he also told both women that they were not allowed to leave and that he would kill them if they tried.
Later that evening, law enforcement was called to the area for suspected gunfire, which the child’s mother later told deputies was Caauwe punching car windows in the parking lot.
Once law enforcement left, Caauwe accused the mother of calling law enforcement on him, allegedly lunging at her while she was holding the 6-month-old infant, and punched her in the face and head.
Reports said that when she fell to the ground, Caauwe allegedly stomped on her legs, chest and back.
Reports state that Caauwe allegedly picked her up, body slammed her, and placed her in a “leg lock,” as well as choked her with his hands to the point she lost consciousness.
Reports said Caauwe then went to the other woman’s bedroom door, and began to punch a hole in it, then opened it and began to smash fans and light fixtures.
The woman got up and tried to call for help as she left the room, but Caauwe allegedly grabbed her phone, slapped her in the back of her head and then threw the cell phone at the floor, smashing it.
Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant and found ammunition, but not the handgun.
After being given a Miranda warning, Caauwe stated he was not willing to talk and that he wanted a lawyer, reports said.