Of the many ways individuals can find themselves inflicted with hearing loss—age, noise exposure, prenatal damage—viral infections don’t receive the attention they should. While there is no single virus that specifically causes hearing loss, there are many viral infections that affect the systems of hearing, and by consequence, can damage a person’s hearing.
The two types of viruses that cause hearing loss
Within the medical community, there are generally two stark divisions of viruses that can cause hearing loss, congenital, or those present at birth, and those that result in acquired hearing loss later in life. However, certain viruses can fall into both categories, depending on the diagnosis. For either, sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSHL) is usually the differentiator in determining which category a virus may fall into.
In general, a very common viral infection called cytomegalovirus (CMV) is responsible for up to 40% of all congenitally acquired hearing loss. While HIV, by way of sheer numbers across the world, is one of the leading causes of conductive hearing loss (CHL) through bacterial and fungal infections, which may happen as a result of immunosuppression caused by that virus.
Otherwise, the following are the most occurring infections related to hearing loss by category:
• Congenital. Rubella, Cytomegalovirus and Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus (LCMV).
• Congenital and acquired. HSV Types 1 & 2 and HIV.
• Acquired. West Nile Virus, Varicella Zoster Virus (VZC), Measles (Rubeola) and Mumps.
How do we treat infectious diseases that cause hearing loss?
Fortunately, antiviral treatments and vaccines are available for most of the viral diseases that can lead to hearing loss. As such, early diagnosis and consultation with a medical professional, both audiological and otolaryngological, are key in preventing SSHL from occurring, and possibly reversing hearing loss, or mitigating further damage.
For diseases that are not treated with drugs, tried-and-true therapeutic and audiologic strategies are available, ranging from hearing devices to cochlear implantation and myriad other solutions to assist communication in relationships.
Meanwhile, for diseases that have mechanisms of injury to the body and damage the inner ear hair cells, there’s some promising new research on the horizon that may lead to auditory hair cell regeneration, and the repairing of an individual’s hearing.
A team at Massachusetts Eye and Ear reportedly found a new strategy to induce cell division in the mature inner ear. Targeting adult mice, they were able to reprogram the inner ear’s cells to proliferate and regenerate hair-cell-like cells.
As long as there are hearing impaired patients, Dr. Andrea Livingston at Central FL Hearing Services is here to help determine their best treatment plan. If you are having difficulty hearing or are considering hearing aids, please call (863) 386-9111 today to schedule an appointment.