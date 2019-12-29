SEBRING – The Florida Department of Health’s weekly flu review shows an increasing trend for influenza and influenza-like illnesses for week 51, Dec. 15 to Dec. 21. One Florida child died from influenza during week 50. The child contracted the flu before receiving a vaccination. Three pediatric deaths have been reported this flu season.
Officials from the DOH are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu as the best defense from it, especially as flu season is about to peak. According to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data collected over the past 30 years states that, although influenza can be found throughout, it is more prevalent between October and February. The DOH said the peak is between December and February.
“Get your flu shot now; it’s not too late,” the DOH website urges. “Annual vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from influenza and its potentially severe complications.”
The Victoria B lineage is the most prevalent strain at the time of the report. The current vaccine guards against the Victoria B lineage. The week 50 report also shows the majority of cases have come from schools and facilities that cater to children. It is hoped that will slow down because of the winter breaks.
Although the DOH recommends the vaccinations to everyone except those with certain immune and allergy issues, there are those who are at a higher risk.
Children under 2 years old should be vaccinated, especially those with certain medical. Ask your pediatrician for advice.
The DOH said the vaccines reduce a child’s likelihood of dying by 60%. Pregnant women and adults over 65-years-old are considered high risk for the potentially deadly virus and should get vaccinated, according to the DOH.