Informant who didn't snitch seeks sentence reduction

Defense lawyer Rachel E. Reese on Thursday asks Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo about the sentencing of Timothy Bass in 2018. Bass, who is in state prison, has asked the court to vacate his conviction and sentence.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A man who says he was unfairly sentenced to 20 years in prison, says police arrested him because he refused to provide them with the names of gun thieves.

Timothy Brian Bass, 51, on Thursday asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to vacate his judgment, conviction and December 2017 sentence.

