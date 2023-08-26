Informant who didn't snitch seeks sentence reduction

A man who says he was unfairly sentenced to 20 years in prison, says police arrested him because he refused to provide them with the names of gun thieves.
Timothy Brian Bass, 51, on Thursday asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to vacate his judgment, conviction and December 2017 sentence.
Rachel E. Reese, Bass’ lawyer, told Cowden that while arresting Bass for driving on a revoked license in January 2017, police asked to locate stolen guns in the community. In exchange, Bass understood, the police would go in front of the court and ask for a probationary sentence, Reese told the judge.
Bass agreed to work for the police. After being released, Bass kept his side of the bargain and brought law enforcement five stolen guns.
Police, however, allegedly told Bass the guns weren’t enough, Reese said; they also wanted the names of people who had stolen or possessed them. Bass refused, telling police naming suspects was not part of the original deal.
According to Reese, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies a few weeks later set up a controlled buy from Bass using a confidential informant. He took the bait and sold a half-ounce of meth to the informant and on a separate occasion, sold two, eighth-ounce packages of meth.
Bass pleaded guilty on March 28, 2018, to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and trafficking in meth, and on Dec. 17, 2018, was given two, 20-year sentences, to be served concurrently.
Reese also believes the sentencing judge, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, should have recused himself because he had prosecuted Bass as an assistant state attorney. Bass’ former lawyer should have at least argued for his recusal. His failure to do so represented ineffective representation, she said.
Second, Reese argued, Bass’ previous lawyer failed to seek a shorter sentence for his client by not arguing the drug arrests were punishment for not providing names to officers – possibly mitigating the sentence.
“His trial counsel made errors so serious that counsel was not functioning as the ‘counsel,’” she argued. “Had the defendant just agreed to give law enforcement the names of the people who he acquired stolen guns from, law enforcement would have gone to bat for him and asked for a lower sentence for him in the first case. Instead, law enforcement was angry and made sure that additional charges were filed against the defendant.”
“I only have to prove two things,” Reese said. “That his counsel was deficient, and that Mr. Bass was prejudiced as a result.”
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, who prosecuted Bass for the latest drug charges, testified that his sentence recommendation to Estrada was based on Bass’ history of more than 40 felony convictions dating back the 1990s that led to more than a half-dozen trips to prison.
Castillo also said Bass failed to provide enough assistance in his informant role to provide a lesser sentence.
“What good was it if Mr. Bass did not give us the names of the people who stole the firearms?” the prosecutor said. “He committed a new (offense) within two weeks.”
Assistant State Attorney Cayman Hargaden, who argued to maintain Bass’ conviction and sentence, said 20 years is appropriate for a lengthy criminal history.
“This has nothing to do with action or inaction by (Bass’) lawyer,” she said. “It has to do with his failure to hold up his side of the deal for substantial assistance to law enforcement.”
Cowden said she will rule on Bass’ motion in the near future.