The Florida Department of Health shut down its daily COVID-19 tracker on June 4 leaving a void of critical coronavirus information to the public. The reason for taking down the surveillance dashboard was because the number of cases and hospitalizations were coming down. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control is now the official go-to for daily COVID-19 data.
The reason to delete the FDOH dashboard because of the decline in COVID cases may have been appropriate in June. However, with the delta surge bringing cases well above what we saw with the original strain, it is imperative that the community have a full understanding of COVID. The FDOH dashboard is needed now more than ever.
The Agency for Health Care Administration also stopped its reporting at the same time. They provided information on bed and ICU bed census per hospital in each of Florida’s 67 counties.
During an August press conference, a reporter asked Gov. Ron DeSantis if he would bring back the daily updates. He replied the CDC took care of the state-level reporting and admitted county-level daily reporting “may not be a bad idea going forward. I know we used to look at that a lot.”
AHCA also reported how many COVID positive people were admitted by county. The reports showed all the counties in the state, which helped us to compare how Highlands County was handling the virus.
Because of the lack of information, the county, which used to give a daily update text through Alert Highlands, stopped sending the daily COVID update as well. As of Aug. 26, the county started sending out a social media post sharing the total of hospitalized COVID patients. The Highlands County assistant public information officer said the goal is to provide the information weekly on Thursdays, but they must depend on the hospitals to provide the information. The report shows only the hospitalizations for that day.
The problem with the CDC reporting the COVID numbers is they do not tell the whole picture. There are gaps in what used to be reported – one of the most glaring examples is the lack of death rates. Deaths by county have not been reported since the last FDOH dashboard update on June 3. On June 3, the report showed 366 deaths attributed to COVID. We know the number of deaths has increased but no one can, or rather will, say by how much.
The FDOH dashboard gave data down to a zip code. Now there is very limited information available. The localized data showed what areas are most affected by the virus to help those in most need.
Our readers have the right to know what the trends are in the community where they live, shop, work and play. They deserve to have the most accurate and up-to-date information to make informed decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.
This should not be a political agenda. It should be public record as it was before June 4. We are not seeking information with patient identifiers. We are seeking the data we need to report it to the public.
We have reached out to the local health department who referred us to the Florida Department of Health for the missing information. We have also reached out to local and state representatives on both sides of the aisle. While some elected officials responded back, they were unable to get us the information we needed.
Finally, on Aug. 10, we sent a Freedom of Information Act to the Florida Department of Health asking for the missing death rate in Highlands County. As of Sept. 2, our request remained “In Progress.”
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said in a press release on Aug. 30, that he requested the same information in “late July.”
“Last week, the state health department and Dr. Rivkees denied the requests, claiming that information it previously published on its COVID-19 dashboard is now considered confidential or is no longer available,” Smith’s release said.
How is it possible that the information was public for months until June 3 and now it is considered confidential?
Answers may be coming soon as a result of a lawsuit filed on Aug. 30 by Smith and the Florida Center for Government Accountability against Florida Department of Health and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees “over the state’s refusal to release vital and previously public COVID-19 health data as Florida continues to break previous records in the number of confirmed cases within the state,” according to the lawsuit.
Smith and the FLCGA are asking for an immediate hearing.
The plaintiffs demand FDOH to release the daily information it previously used that has now been deemed confidential. That data would include “county-level information and other sociodemographic data on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.”
We need the information to make the best decisions to keep our families safe. Where’s the harm in that?