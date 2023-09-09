A 75-year-old man, who had just received a breathing treatment for an illness, apparently died in the Highlands County Jail.
David Lloyd Kay was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services at 11:39 p.m. Thursday after all life-saving measures failed, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the Tenth Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office have opened an investigation. Kay was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death, sheriff’s officials said, but toxicology lab tests could take several weeks to send back results.
Kay was booked into the jail on Aug. 16 for failure to register as a sexual offender. His address was listed as being in the 8800 block of South County Road 17, in the Red Beach Lake area of Sebring, close to U.S. 98.
While in jail, he was placed in an open dorm with approximately 50 other inmates in what can be described as “general population.”
Kay, who had medical issues, received care from medical staff at the detention facility several times during the few weeks he was in custody, Sheriff’s officials said. Officials also confirmed that the treatment he received Thursday night was similar to what he had received many times while at the jail.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, surveillance video recorded Kay walking to the bathroom area of his assigned dorm. Approximately 30 minutes later, video recorded him talking to the detention deputy on duty and requesting to see medical staff for a breathing machine, part of his medical treatment.
He was escorted from the dorm and walked to a common area approximately 40 feet away, where he sat in a chair. At 11:11 p.m., medical staff arrived and Kay began using the breathing machine.
“There is a medical staff on hand because a lot of the people who are incarcerated in the jail come in with medical issues,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
When asked how long after the treatment Kay was in distress, Dressel said it was “not very long after the treatment – a matter of minutes.”
An inmate worker cleaning in that area saw Kay seated in the chair with his head leaning back and unresponsive, Sheriff’s reports said. The inmate immediately notified nearby detention deputies, who then immediately removed Kay from the chair and provided medical attention.
Medical staff returned to the area quickly, Sheriff’s reports said, and assisted with lifesaving measures, which included CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and the use of an AED (automated external defibrillator).
Lifesaving attempts by jail staff continued until EMS arrived at approximately 11:20 p.m. and took over treatment, which continued almost 20 minutes longer, until he was pronounced deceased at 11:39 p.m.