SEBRING — As a jail trustee cleaned the Highlands County Sheriff’s detective briefing room on Dec. 11, 2019, she overheard investigators discussing details of a murder in Highway Park. She also saw photos of men from 143 Vision St. on a whiteboard, with names and corresponding roles of the suspects related to the homicide.
That inmate, Pulitia Bellamy, recognized the murder suspects. Her son, Coy Bellamy hung out with the men detectives believe had gunned down a man named Lee Marvin Anderson on Dec. 7, just four days earlier. Anderson, of Sebring, was found shot to death in a car at Highway Park Liquors, 101 Vision St.
Pulitia Bellamy had caught detectives planning a raid on the heavily armed house — which Coy Bellamy, 34, frequented. So when he called her to wish her a happy birthday later on Dec. 11, she told him what she’d seen, whose photos she had seen, and urged Coy and the suspects to be “clean at all times,” or to not have any incriminating evidence around, according to a detective. Coy told her to hold on as he called one of the suspects to let him know, detectives allege.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent and other detectives descended on the house on Dec. 13, two days after Pulitia Bellamy warned her son. Police found no guns, no drugs, and the important parts of the home’s security system had been removed.
According to St. Laurent, the Sheriff’s Office has halted its policy of allowing inmates to clean investigative areas of the department. They also charged Bellamy with using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony; involvement directly resulting in tampering with physical evidence, and obstructing an officer without violence.
A jury listened as her lawyer, Highlands County Public Defender Bruce Carter, pointed to another jail call. During that call, another woman told Bellamy that she had warned the men, not Bellamy. St. Laurent also agreed with Carter that the woman had told Bellamy that she had called and warned the suspects “as soon as the “MRAPS” (mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles) left Sebring.
St. Laurent, the investigator in charge of the Anderson murder, told jurors Tuesday that he and other detectives had hoped to compare shell casings from the murder scene to the guns from the target house. Videos from various sources also show the suspects putting hoodies on outside 143 Vision St., carrying long guns to the crime scene, and firing their weapons at Anderson as he falls.
Citing a lack of a link between the phone call and the removal of evidence from the house and decrying “inference upon inference upon inference,” Estrada granted Carter’s motion for a mistrial.
As Bellamy demonstrated her great relief, Estrada told her, “This is not the time to take … this moment to celebrate.”
That isn’t the end of the story, however.
The Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shared a video camera with St. Laurent’s crew. The multi-agency investigation targeted the very men Bellamy sought to warn, St. Laurent said after the trial Tuesday.
According to a Sept. 9 U.S. Justice Department press release, the agencies “dismantled a powder and crack cocaine drug trafficking ring that had become entrenched in the Lake Placid neighborhood of Highway Park.” The investigation led to the conviction of “top leaders to people who cooked crack, to street level dealers.” In the past three months, the following have been sentenced to federal prison:
— Coy Lee Bellamy Jr. 34, sentenced to 8 years in federal prison
— Markyrie McCray Jr, 24, sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison for selling crack
— Takaria Vashon McCray, 47, sentenced to 15 ½ years in federal prison as a career offender
— Markyrie McCray Sr., 46, sentenced to six years in federal prison, for conspiracy to distribute
— Terrance Mactavias Sholtz, 43, sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for distributing cocaine base.
St. Laurent said the investigation into who killed Anderson remains open.