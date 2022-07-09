SEBRING — Female inmates at the Highlands County Jail may not be where they want to be now. But, with the help of GOALS (Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills) and inspirational guest speakers, the future looks brighter when they return to society. The inmates were treated Thursday to a truly inspirational speaker – Natu Strathy.
Strathy, a nurse who lives in Liberia, was in Highlands County with her husband Dr. Kevin Strathy, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, to pick up medical supplies to bring back to their mission field in Africa. Strathy is used to public speaking through their ministry but this was the first time she ever spoke to a group of inmates.
Strathy said, “I just pray and ask God to give me the words and demeanor. It was just amazing. It was more than I expected.”
Strathy explained she has always had a passion for people and taking care of people, which explains her career choice as a nurse. She said she loved to make her patients smile when they were confronting the fear of surgery.
Strathy’s first name – Natu – has a special meaning, which she shared when someone asked her name.
“I said to her, ‘I won’t tell you my name, I will tell you the meaning of my name,’ Strathy said, saying “Natu” means, “walking cane.”
“You’re the one I can lean on when I’m disabled, when I’m sick, when I’m sad and when I’m depressed. I told them I’m going to be a walking cane for a couple hours.”
Not only did Strathy share their burdens, she told the ladies she was not going to talk to them, but with them.
Most of the women in the room were attentive. Others continued to lay on their cots before getting enough interest to join in the presentation.
Strathy gave each person a traditional African greeting, which means “hello and I love you.” A fist bump is employed, then the recipients touch their fists over their hearts to demonstrate how close you are with the other person.
“Some of them were really happy to hear it because I look them in the eye, I smiled and at one point I did that African greeting with them ... with every one of them,” Strathy said. “It opened their hearts.”
Strathy’s name caught the attention of the ladies, but it was the greeting that really hooked them. Even that, however, nothing could prepare them for the simple but profound African Buga dance. Why add a dance?
“In Africa, Bagu is a way of socializing, and it’s all about breaking down barriers, making people comfortable with you through song and dance,” Strathy said. “It’s just part of what we do to break down that next wall, I used the same thing. And it sure did work!”
Strathy demonstrated a simple marching step and invited freestyle motions. The next step was to bend at the knees to illustrate life bringing one down. Then, shooting up from the knees to stand tall with your shoulders back and head held high.
“All it means is no matter where you are in the lowest point of your life, you have to prove your wishes,” Strathy said. “Stand up and be strong and face all your lowest parts and make it good.
“Do it for yourself, no one else in your life,” Strathy said.
She was ale to tell the ladies how blessed they are to live in America, no matter their current situations. In Africa, there are far fewer luxuries, like electricity and access to medical services.
When Strathy was growing up in Liberia, she was friends with a young man who picked up cans and trash to make money for his family. That man is now the president of Liberia. She illustrated that no one can tell you what you can and can’t do.
Strathy was invited to speak at the jail by Shirley Johnson, GOALS specialist. Johnson knew Strathy would do well, but she was amazed at how the she touched the lives of the women with her talk on “Options.”
“Oh my goodness,” Johnson exclaimed. “The responses were amazing, phenomenal, positive, yet an emotionally opening of their hearts.”
Thursday’s presentation went on for two hours because the women were so engaged.
“Best girl talk ever in the jail,” Johnson said.
The women were “totally attentive and gave loads of applause.”
Johnson said Strathy is the best speaker she has had in the program so far. Johnson said some of the women she met in the hallway on Friday were dancing the Buga. Even though she had no idea why they were dancing, Johnson joined in to show her support.
“Natu was a guest speaker for the female inmates’ open forum on ‘Options,’” Johnson said. “The presentation was both encouraging and inspiring. From tears to cheers, she was pouring hope upon them.”
Johnson knows about hope. In her position, she gives inmates the resources they need to successfully reintegrate into society when they have fulfilled their obligations. She explained why she doesn’t give up on the inmates, even if they return.
“Because nobody gave up on me,” she said. “See, the thing is, everyone had to have somebody. You didn’t make it where you are by yourself, somebody believed in you. My thing is, I believe in people, I was raised that way. My parents raised my siblings and myself to believe that everyone can succeed. I’m not going to give up until everybody’s buried in the ground.”
She said she will never forget whose shoulders she stood on.
“I am so proud of everything Shirley Johnson and the Detention Bureau staff have done to make the GOALS Program a success since it began in 2019,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Even through the pandemic, they kept the program as active as possible and it is great to see people being able to come back into the jail to make presentations to the inmates.
“I want to thank Ms. Strathy for offering her time to help the GOALS Program present another successful program. Programs like this can make such a huge difference when it comes to helping people change their direction and avoid coming back to jail.”
Johnson said she is grateful for a supportive team with GOALs including Blackman, Under Sheriff Mike Brown, Deputy Stephanie Yancey and many other deputies and speakers. She is looking forward to having Strathy back when she returns to Highlands County next year.
Strathy is looking forward to returning as well. In her presentation, she said, “God took you through experiences so you can teach other people not to make the same mistake.”
She said she always wants to reach at least one person because they can reach a million.
She reached at least one person on Thursday. As she was leaving, one young lady called her name and asked if she would just hold her.
“So, I don’t know what she was crying about. I said a few encouraging words to her,” Strathy said.
“She needed to know, crying is a good way to wash out your soul. So cry.”