SEBRING — “Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them ...” Hebrews 13:3.
Except for inmate relatives and jail staff, few in the community think about those incarcerated in the Highlands County Jail on Thanksgiving Day.
Some will make bail within hours or days, but many are too poor to make bail and remain behind bars awaiting trial – and of course, they are innocent until proven guilty. Their fate is in the hands of prosecutors and judges, but in the meantime they are in jail during this holiday.
According to Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, the detention facility’s hundreds of inmates will get a turkey meal with the fixings on Thanksgiving Day.
“Our Food Services staff will prepare a turkey dinner for those who are with us during Thanksgiving,” Blackman said.
According to kitchen employee Lisa Johnson, the kitchen staff will prepare more than 400 turkey dinners that include cranberry sauce, miscellaneous veggies, cabbage, mashed potatoes and gravy, with brownies for dessert.
Though there will be no visitation hours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, Thursday will be among the first family holidays that inmates will be able to communicate with family on the new e-tablet system the jail rolled out in September. They can read Thanksgiving cards, Christmas cards, and other correspondence on the devices.
Some jail staff and Sheriff’s deputies also work on Thanksgiving.
Blackman, his deputies, and other members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast handed out Thanksgiving meals to the community this week. Blackman, board member Joanne Webb of Wauchula State Bank, and others pitched in.
As for road deputies and detention deputies, they’ll grab Thanksgiving dinner before or after shift if they’re scheduled to work Thanksgiving, the sheriff said.
“In most cases our law enforcement folks usually celebrate holidays either just before or after the actual holiday with their families,” the sheriff said. “It is part of working shift work, and we get used to it.”