Since 2018, a special symbiotic relationship has been fostered between certain inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institute and man’s best friends from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services. Select dogs are trained by select inmates to become more adoptable to those seeking the perfect pet.

The program is called Heel Together and that’s just what the canines and inmates do, heal together. Six dogs will join their new handlers today for a 12-week course. Lt. Clay Kinslow and the staff at Animal Services handpick dogs they feel would make great pets. Kinslow said the dogs must be people friendly and get along with other dogs.. The inmates are trustees and are hand selected by the prison to participate in the training.

