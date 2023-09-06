Since 2018, a special symbiotic relationship has been fostered between certain inmates from Avon Park Correctional Institute and man’s best friends from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services. Select dogs are trained by select inmates to become more adoptable to those seeking the perfect pet.
The program is called Heel Together and that’s just what the canines and inmates do, heal together. Six dogs will join their new handlers today for a 12-week course. Lt. Clay Kinslow and the staff at Animal Services handpick dogs they feel would make great pets. Kinslow said the dogs must be people friendly and get along with other dogs.. The inmates are trustees and are hand selected by the prison to participate in the training.
“The six dogs that we have are all stray dogs that came in,” Kinslow said. “Two were in very bad shape.”
Kinslow said “Bunny” and “Nicky” were in terrible shape when they arrived at the shelter. Staff nurtured the malnourished and sickly dogs.
“They didn’t really have a chance to get adopted,” Kinslow said. Once they were strong again, Kinslow wanted to offer them a second leash on life by sending them to the Heel Together program.
“This program will actually have them housebroken, crate trained and leash trained,” Kinslow said. “Ninety percent of the dogs we have, have never been on a leash before. By the end of this 12-week program, they’ll be ready for a good family.”
The dogs and inmates will bond for about a week before they start classes. Each dog will have a primary and secondary handler. A second handler may be needed if the primary person becomes ill or is released, etc. Both handlers take turns with the dog in the weekly classes.
The class is taught by Brook Lefkowitz, owner of Brook’s Dog Training Academy. Lefkowitz said the class will last an hour to an hour and a half. A couple of skills are taught each time they meet and the inmates practice the commands with their dog throughout the week as “homework.”
The inmates benefit from the program as well. The inmates learn new skills and take care of another living being. They have the responsibility to feed, walk the animal, clean up after it, and keep it in a crate at night by their bunks. Many inmates had dogs as pets before being incarcerated and miss having a pet. Taking care of, training and entertaining a dog certainly breaks up any monotony in a prisoner’s day. Petting and speaking with dogs can lower stress levels and blood pressure, according to the National Institute of Health. Most dog owners don’t need government studies to know this.
Heel Together is run through the correctional facility’s education program. Another benefit to the inmates is learning new skills that are recognized with a certificate. Kinslow said the program is good for the inmates as they learn skills they can take with them when released.
Historically, most, if not all, of the dogs headed to Heel Together are pre-adopted. Sometimes the correction officers adopt the dogs because they get to know the dogs. This class only has one pupil that has been spoken for so far, a female named Pebbles. Pebbles is a brown and black dog who was heartworm negative. All the animals are spayed or neutered and all are heartworm negative except Oreo, who is on treatment.
Oreo is a neutered black and white male mixed breed, about 7 years old. He is 36 pounds.
Davey is a neutered male, white and tan, and about 10-12 months old.
Bunny is a spayed brindle that is about 3 years old. Bunny was emaciated but is now 38 pounds and is sweet as can be. She wanders around the office like she owns the place, Kinslow said.
Brent is a neutered gray and white mixed breed. He is about 50 pounds and 2 years old.
Nicky is a black mixed breed, neutered male who came to the shelter emaciated. He is now about 55 pounds.
“A lot of people, when they’re looking for animals, aren’t willing to wait 12 weeks because they want it now. Then there’s a lot of people that take advantage of having them already crate trained, potty trained and leash trained,” Kinslow said.
Lefkowitz said they teach the dogs many different skills as she never knows where or with whom they will end up. Ultimately, Lefkowitz would like to renovate her property to be able to foster the dogs who are not adopted through the program. She said going back to a kennel can set a dog’s training back.
For more information on these dogs or others at Animal Services, call 863-402-6730.