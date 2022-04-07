SEBRING – Inmates in the Highlands County Jail on Orange Street will soon transition away from paper mail and receive letters, cards, and kids drawings over a digital tablet, Major Tim Lethbridge, head of the Highlands County Detention Bureau, says.
“Starting June 1, we will begin reducing the amount of paper mail inmates receive,” Lethbridge told the Highlands News-Sun Thursday. “That’s when our new contract with Smart Communications will begin.”
The company is installing a new inmate communications system that will reduce the cost of video and phone calls to inmate families who now pay between 20 to 25 cents a minute under the present contract with GTL jail phones contract. The new system charges families 18 cents per minute for collect calls, he said.
“The taxpayers won’t be billed for the tablets, equipment, and other equipment Smart Communications installs,” Lethbridge says. “The equipment is provided by the company at no cost to the taxpayer, none of it costs the taxpayer a dime.”
The system is actually an integrated communications system, meaning voice, video, and data — things one can read online.
The new system is designed to reduce inmate mail, which is a big source of paper in the facility. Families who send letters, valentines and other written correspondence mail it to a location where it is scanned and stored on a server. The inmate, by entering a private username and password, can then open and read mail on the tablet. Smart Communications will provide one tablet for every two inmates.
Paper mail creates a hazard in jail, Lethbridge said.
“The paperless system will help solve such problems as drug-impregnated paper,” he said. “We have had occasions of wasp insecticide sprayed onto paper. The inmate smokes it and gets high. Other drugs come in liquid form, such as LSD and methamphetamine.”
Scanning paper mail requires deputies to open and inspect each page. Detention deputies look for suspiciously stained or stiff pages. They use a K9 to smell for narcotics and other chemicals, the major said. “Keeping it out of the facility is the best option we have.”
The tablets are also learning and entertainment tools. Inmates can read books for free on the Kindle-like device, or pay for recent best-sellers. They also can partake in various court-ordered educational courses, such as anger management, take psychology classes and learn the basics of drug addiction.
Smart Communications makes its money off phone calls and any add-ons such as books, games and movies the inmates pay for and download.
The county chose Smart Communications from a field of six companies, including GTL, because it shares its profits with the jail.
“They pay us a commission based on sales of books, games, and other data the inmates purchase from the provider,” Lethbridge said. “And that money goes into the inmate welfare fund that can only be spent on items the inmates don’t get from us.”
For instance, the jail already feeds inmates, clothes them, and provides things like medical care and bedding. But the commission the jail receives goes to playing cards, board games, certain self-help books and things like reading glasses.
“If you see a television, the inmates paid for that out of the commission from Smart Communications purchases,” he said.