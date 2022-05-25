SEBRING — The Highlands County Jail has contracted with Smart Communications Inc. to provide MailGuard electronic mail services.
The changes are being made to streamline the operations of the Sheriff’s Office, improve communications, and ensure the safety and well-being of inmates and staff. With this change, inmates may receive letters and greeting cards, in addition to post cards.
The reduction of paper mail will reduce fire risk and the introduction of contraband to the facility. The jail relies on corrections officials and drug-sniffing dogs to filter incoming inmate mail.
According to jail officials, MailGuard is a quick and efficient way for inmates to receive letters and photos electronically.
Starting June 6, anyone mailing inmates must use the following address: Smart Communications / Highlands County Detention Facility, Inmate Name / Inmate #, PO Box 9166, Seminole, FL 33775-9166.
Any mail received at the facility after June 17 will be returned to the sender.
The inmates’ name and booking/ID number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or postcard to ensure the mail is posted to the current account. All regular inmate postal mail will be scanned into the system and available to the inmates to view via the kiosks.
Friends and family members are encouraged to subscribe to MailGuard Tracker. Your free account will allow you to view delivery status, receive notifications if your mail is rejected, and download copies of mail that has been received and processed.
Upon release, inmates can log in to the public website at https://www.smartinmate.com/ and enter their inmate number and password to download their photos, messages and postal mail free.
When it comes to paper documents from lawyers and other legal mail, including bank statements and publications, those will continue to be sent directly to the jail at 338 S. Orange St., Sebring, FL 33870.