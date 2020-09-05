SEBRING — On Jan. 23, 2019, a mass shooting took the lives of five people at SunTrust bank in Sebring, about a half mile down U.S. 27 from Inn on the Lakes.
It was a Wednesday. On Wednesday this week, Sheriff Paul Blackman presented the Humanitarian Champion Award to Christine Hatfield of Inn On the Lakes as part of the Tourist Development Council Winners Circle Tourism Awards.
Blackman nominated Hatfield and the staff of Inn On The Lakes for their willingness to give families a secure and safe space to gather after the SunTrust shooting. They donated meeting spaces for law enforcement and victim advocates and gave rooms so families each could have a private space to gather.
Staff also went above and beyond, providing refreshments and anything else that families, law enforcement, and later Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody would need.
“We are still grateful for everything they did on that terrible day,” Blackman said Wednesday.
“When I got the award, all the sudden I was back behind the desk [that day],” Hatfield said. “It was a very emotional day. It was horrific for the families.”
When families came in, she said, they hadn’t learned yet about their loved ones, but staff immediately got them into rooms and suites to wait in peace.
Her husband, Phil, was actually on the way to the bank that day and was told not to go because by that time police had surrounded the building.
Her family had banked with SunTrust for 25 years, and were quite close to people who perished, she said.
“No one ever thought this would happen in Sebring,” Hatfield said.
She said her staff did whatever they could to tend to the families.
“The real recognition should go to these families for their heroism for how they have to go through their lives now without their loved ones,” Hatfield said.
Casey Wohl Hartt, lead marketer for the TDC, said the awards went to seven people or entities who interact directly with tourists, making their stay in Highlands County a memorable one, or in the case of the families devastated by the mass shooting, helping to comfort their pain.
“They provided rooms and accommodations and food on one of the darkest days of the county,” Hartt said.
Other awards included:
Attraction Service Champion
One attraction employee who repeatedly goes above and beyond to make every guest feel special is Mimzy “Mimi” Velour of Sugar Sand Distillery, someone who guests remember and ask for by name.
Hartt said she was lauded by many visitors for her “absolute professionalism” and “genuine care” for the welfare of guests and the attraction, coupled with a winning attitude.
Velour is most often the “face” and voice of the distillery as she conducts the spirit tastings, talks about the distillery and its products and entertains the guests to ensure they have fun during their visit.
Hotel Service Champion
Hartt said a hotel, motel or resort employee who repeatedly goes above and beyond to make every guest feel special is Yanique Blacklellar of Inn on the Lakes.
She came to Inn on the Lakes 11 years ago from the Ritz Carlton Washington, D.C., where she served as a front desk agent as well as from Ritz Carlton New Orleans where she served as a Club Concierge.
Hartt said Blacklellar welcomes people with a smile, and enjoys seeing guests depart with a smile after their vacation here gives her great joy. Hotel guests know her by name. From the very moment they call in to make reservations, they normally ask to speak with her. And even if she is busy, she will take the time to assist them. Once they arrive on property, they feel compelled to stop by the front desk to say hello on each visit, and her employer receives numerous letters and thank you cards from guests praising her dedicated service.
Restaurant Service Champion
A restaurant staff member who provides exemplary service to guests and uses their own imagination as well as resources at the restaurant to enhance the guest experience is Debra Overbeck of Chicane’s Restaurant.
Hartt said Overbeck has worked there more than 15 years, starting as a server in the restaurant and moving toward serving at the restaurant’s banquets and off-site events. Most repeat banquet and special event clients request her by name, Hartt siad.
Overbeck now heads up the Banquet Department and trains not only banquet servers but also the new hires. Hartt said Overbeck has been seen to stop what she is doing to help people wondering around the property, always wearing a smile and making someone’s experience more pleasurable.
Rising Star Champion
Among the newest individuals at a hotel, attraction, retail or tourism-focused business team who is always willing to give time, talent, imagination and resources to create the ideal environment for guests is actually two people, Tonya Kahn and Stephanie Nelson, who created one of Sebring’s newest restaurants and the first eatery in the area to focus on locally sourced, organic foods.
Their store, Organically Local, off the Circle on North Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring, has become a “one-stop shop” for locally grown, harvested and handmade products since they opened in March 2019, along with providing a customer dining experience that goes beyond a healthy, delicious meal, Hartt said.
Volunteer Champion
A person who offers his or her time, energy and skills for a service or undertaking that benefits others, without compensation, is Natalee Kovens at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park.
During her more than 500 volunteer hours, Kovens has enthusiastically greeted patrons as they enter the venue, shared interesting information in a friendly manner and has consistently done everything in her power to meet the needs and requests of the museum guests, Hartt said.
Kovens serves on the Heartland Cultural Alliance Board of Directors, anticipated and prepared for upcoming activities, assisted in the training of new docents, helped create policies & procedures and worked in data entry and sales
Innovation Champion
The Innovation Champion Award this year went to the team of Tiffany Cadzow and Devra Moore who used imagination, creativity and innovation to bring the Mon Cirque Wine Bar to life in January 2019, off the Circle on North Commerce Avenue in downtown Sebring.
Cadzow had already had success with Faded Bistro & Beer Garden, Hartt said, and brought the Mon Cirque and created an atmosphere inspired by vintage French décor and the circus, including an offering on the menu of Acrobat wine..
Hartt said visitors have reported that the whimsical wine bar that makes for great photos and destination stories.