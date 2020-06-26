SEBRING – Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for Innocent Sed Destino Jr., 35, of Avon Park, and they are seeking the public’s help. An arrest warrant has been issued for Destino for charges of aggravated child abuse and kidnapping.
Authorities warn that Destino is considered armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call HCSO at 863-402-7200 dial option 1. Anonymous tips can be given via the HCSO smartphone app.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Some tips can earn rewards of up to $3,000.