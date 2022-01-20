SEBRING – Lawyers say they will use an insanity defense to keep Philletta Breanna Moransit from prison.
Moransit is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in the drowning death of her 5-year-old son in Avon Park in 2020.
Defense lawyer Darryl R. Smith announced his intention in court as his client sat with her sister in the courtroom. The former home-care nurse is free on $200,000 bond and has been quiet and poised in her recent court appearances.
Smith told Circuit Court Peter Estrada that he will rely on camera footage from a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera as well as a recording of her arraignment, where Moransit was hit with a contempt of court charge.
“Everything is pretty much contained within the body cam, and her first appearance also gives me everything I need to know about her state of mind,” he told Estrada.
Smith also has provided prosecutors with a psychiatric report from a defense expert who evaluated her.
Smith’s insanity defense motion, which he also filed with the court on Jan. 11, puts the ball in the prosecution’s court. Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Estrada he will hire an expert to review the psychiatric report and help him depose the defense psychiatrist.
Estrada continued the case until March 16 at 8:30 a.m.
Chance Peterkin’s body was found floating in a lake shortly after midnight on July 24, 2020, more than six hours after he and his mother had been reported missing by family members. Deputies found Moransit wandering unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Drive. The child was not with her, according to sheriff’s Deputy Meghan E. Nielsen’s arrest report.
During questioning in the parking lot, Moransit gave investigators vague answers about swimming with the boy and seemed to be unaware of where she, or the child was, the deputy wrote in her report. The arrest affidavit quotes family members who said Moransit read the Bible and other books obsessively, became overly “chatty” and “spacey.”
Family members told deputies that she may have lost her job in the days before the child’s death.
Smith said he is ready to bring the case to a conclusion.
“I believe the state would want to depose our expert and decide from there how they want to proceed,” he said. “Either way, we’re prepared to bring this trial to a resolution.”
Castillo took a shot at the defense for waiting so long to file the insanity motion.
“It’s taken a year and half for defense to come to this defense,” Castillo said. “Once I have an opportunity to read the report, and hire our own expert … you won’t have to wait for a year and a half for my response.”