JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The only sea turtles that visitors to Loggerhead Marinelife Center will see right now are those whose images are printed on T-shirts in the gift shop.
The big turtle tanks at the center on U.S. 1 in Juno Beach have been empty since early April because Loggerhead is facing issues with its water quality that have disqualified it from hosting and rehabilitating sea turtles – its signature activity since it opened in 1983.
The center’s problems go beyond the tanks that are supposed to hold the green and loggerhead sea turtles that nest on northern Palm Beach County’s beaches. The popular destination also has seen the deaths of three turtles and a run of departures from staff members following the expansion of its campus and the arrival of a new chief executive, Kyle Van Houtan.
More than a dozen people either have resigned or have notified the center they will be leaving shortly due to mismanagement and concern for the reptile patients, according to six current and former employees who spoke with The Palm Beach Post.
Some of the center’s marine turtle permits from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — which allow it to rehabilitate the animals — hang in the balance as the people named on the permits leave, taking their expertise with them.
What remains is a CEO scrambling to get out ahead of rumors, local leaders wary of sending any more taxpayer money to the center, visitors let down by the absence of sea turtles and a $26 million newly renovated center missing its star patients.
“I understand there’s been a lot of change around here, and we understand there has been a lot of concern,” Van Houtan said. “We’re going to come out of this stronger.”
On Wednesday, Loggerhead placed a full-page ad in The Palm Beach Post’s print edition, thanking its donors, staff members and volunteers amid what the board of directors called the center’s “significant growth pains.”
Loggerhead’s problems began last July as salinity levels in sea turtle care tanks dropped and began to fluctuate.
While the ocean’s salinity is around 35 parts per thousand, FWC requires that sea turtle tanks range in salinity from 20 to 40 parts per thousand. According to Van Houtan and staff members who were monitoring water salinity, the amount of salt in the water being brought into Loggerhead was hovering in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Staff members grew concerned about the low salinity and the fluctuation of salt levels in the tanks, and alerted FWC. Permit holders are required to report issues that affect animal welfare within 24 hours of discovering them.
Since sea turtles naturally live in the ocean, too little salt in the water can cause them to retain more water and exacerbate health conditions such as anemia. Changing levels threaten the animals’ stability as they are rehabilitated, according to FWC and Loggerhead staff members.
Van Houtan told The Post the center determined the changes in salinity were caused by a contractor error and runoff water entering Loggerhead’s intake pump system.
In an official statement, he tied the salinity issues to a nearby beach renourishment project just north of Donald Ross Road that took place in January 2021.
While the whole system is underground, staff members believe the renourishment project added sand to the beach around the intake pump and resulted in less ocean water and more runoff entering the tanks.
“While the pipes are stationary and haven’t moved, the beach renourishment has moved the ocean farther from the pipes,” Van Houtan said. “When you add 100 linear feet to the beach, you push the ocean farther away. ... Our pumps (are) working harder to get that ocean water and even pulling in some fresh water.”
Loggerhead staff members told The Post that fresh water included rain water and runoff from the street above — as salinity dropped more drastically after large rain storms.
Fluctuating salinity resulted in widespread issues in the water system at Loggerhead, and the staff members who spoke with The Post said it led to the death of three sea turtle hatchlings at the center in October.
New patients were barred from entering the facility in mid-October, but FWC granted limited admissions in early January. Through February, several sea turtles were successfully rehabilitated and released, Van Houtan said in a written statement released Tuesday.
But on April 8, the staff observed tiny air bubbles in seawater inflows. Bubbles can be harmful to sea turtles, especially small turtles, because they can enter their bloodstreams and cause decompression sickness, similar to “the bends” that scuba divers can face when pressure changes too quickly around them.
As a result of the air bubbles, FWC removed all sea turtles from the center’s care and relocated them. The nearest sea turtle rehabilitation program is about 40 miles to the south at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton.
More than a dozen staffers resign from Loggerhead
Staff members who have left the center paint a picture of poor communication, concerns about their patients’ well-being and mismanagement by Van Houtan, who started as the chief executive last July.
Prior to joining Loggerhead, Van Houtan was the chief scientist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. Previously, he was the marine turtle assessment program leader for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He holds a doctorate degree in ecology and environmental ethics from Duke University.
But his communication style may have contributed to resignations by outgoing Loggerhead staff members and is the basis of at least one lawsuit.
Now the mass resignations have put the center’s permits at risk.
Staff members who spoke with The Post say they were “cut out” by Van Houtan for bringing their concerns about management to human resources. Others said he prevented them from getting raises, awards for their work and grants for new projects.
They’ve launched a petition online calling for Van Houtan’s resignation. Nearly 300 people have signed.
Van Houtan told The Post the center’s core mission remains rehabilitating sea turtles, educating the public on ocean conservation and generating revenue to keep the mission afloat.
But staffers pointed to new fish tanks and revenue-generating event space as signs that Loggerhead is morphing into an aquarium instead of a sea-turtle hospital.