Recently I received notification of a new follower on my Instagram feed. While I really try to keep adding fresh photographic content, I admit to being a lackadaisical about building my social media platform. Having an online presence is important in this day and age but so is having a job, ensuring there is food in the house, doing laundry and meeting writing deadlines. Who has time to focus on fueling their feed?
Peeking at my followers, I was delighted to see how 65 people had enjoyed my photos enough to opt to follow me. While this is an honestly paltry number of participants, I smile in spite of my lazy self. Promoting my online persona is one of those things I do when I have an extra moment. That is usually when we are traveling and I’m chilling in the passenger seat for a few hours and it occurs to me to post something. Interestingly enough, it appears my dog now has a better following than I do.
How our canine got her own Instagram account is linked to the younger folks in the house. Apparently, Sadie the Dingo may only have half the number of posts that I do but double the followers. She is also following nearly triple the number of folks I have and perhaps I could learn something from this old dog. Scrolling her feed, I had to laugh at myself and this life we live nowadays. My dog has an Instagram account. What kind of crazy is this? I shake my head at the absurdity.
Like any involved parent, I looked over her account to see who she might be following. Apparently, my dog is not an isolated social media icon. Dogs of all kinds – cats too – are posting, and my dingo is following along from New York City to New Zealand. Sadie Girl has global canine companions.
Rescue dogs, working dogs and show ring superstars fill her account and I have to say I was impressed. Various favored merchants also offer good suggestions for the next dingo birthday or Christmas stocking stuffing. Marveling over how the kids have created this fun and silly outlet for entertainment, I enjoyed all the unique postings. Who knew there were so many dingoes out there in the world?
Now that I’ve seen how well connected our dog has become, perhaps it’s time for me to start posting on a more frequent basis. Maybe I’ll even add some of our hiking photos together and see if any of her followers decide to like my account. If nothing else, Instagram offers a place to post those incredible nature images I don’t otherwise have an outlet to share. Best of all, it’s really quick and easy. Considering how much time building an online presence takes, I think I’ll continue to merely dip my toe in the waters and focus on keeping my hiking boots on instead. It is way more enjoyable to get out there for real than be online for the “feels”.