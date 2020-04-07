Now that we are being asked to do something to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, such as washing our hands with hot water and soap for 20 seconds or more, how about instead of singing Happy Birthday twice or we say a little prayer? Make it up yourself.
Pray for all the healthcare workers, those on the frontlines, risking their own health for that of others. The professionals doing the research to find a cure stop this terrible disease. Pray for the wisdom of government officials to make the right decisions to end this pandemic. Even those people you know who are sick and may become victims to this virus, the military, etc.
So many things one could pray for. Even if you aren’t into praying, isn’t it better than singing “Happy Birthday” to yourself when it isn’t even your birthday. God bless America!
Mike Pace
Sebring