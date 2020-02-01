A bill that would place $100 caps on copays for a 30-day supply for insulin is not going to pass this year. It did not even get a hearing. Avon Park's own Cary Pigman, chair of the Health Market Reform Subcommittee, said he won't put it on the agenda this year. Interesting to note, Pigman received 20% of his 2018 donations from two of the big three pharmaceutical companies that make insulin — Eli Lilly and Sanofi Services.
Today the average cost of insulin is over $5,000, and people are skipping doses and dying, or going to underground sources.
Always nice to know the fox is watching the hen house.
Patricia Myers
Sebring