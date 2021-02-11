TALLAHASSEE — With one significant change, a controversial proposal that would require Florida’s public colleges and universities to survey students about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus continued moving in the Senate on Tuesday. The bill (SB 264), sponsored by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, was approved by the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee in a 6-3 vote along party lines.
The vote came after a change was made to part of the bill that would allow students to make video and audio recordings of their classes.
Rodrigues said the provision could “impact the intellectual property of the professor” if recordings were posted to the internet.
Under the amendment adopted Tuesday, classes could still be recorded “for personal use of the student only.” If something a student deemed inappropriate happened in class, however, Rodrigues said personal recordings could be submitted “to the authorities at the institution, if something were to go on in the classroom that’s not right.”
Democrats on the Senate panel argued that, should the measure pass, it would have the opposite effect on campus free speech that Republicans are seeking.
“If the idea is to muzzle professors, then I guess this is the bill that you want,” Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, said. Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, likened the bill to modern-day “McCarthyism,” telling her colleagues “what really worries me is that this is political intimidation targeted at our institutions of higher learning.”
The proposal failed to pass in previous legislative sessions, when Rodrigues was a member of the House, but he was elected to the Senate in November. He told The News Service of Florida last month he likes its chances now under a “more conservative Senate that will hear bills like this.”
The bill also has been approved by the Senate Education Committee and next would go to the Appropriations Committee. Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, has filed a House version of the bill (HB 233).