There is a meme I saw on Facebook I recently shared: “I’m getting tired of being part of a major historical event.” One of my friends responded with the quip, “Which one?”
Pair that with the Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times,” and you have a fair summation of 2020.
As I type this on Veterans Day, there is a major tropical storm that may tick up to a hurricane just west of Florida. And apparently there is a tropical depression out there somewhere to follow. This is November, for crying out loud. I realize it’s technically still hurricane season, but can’t we catch a break this year? Just one?
We’re living through a pandemic that sadly shows no sign of slowing down. That alone, with the changes it has forced upon us, would be enough to mark this year. It may take years to undo the damage done by the pandemic this year. On the other hand, there’s a chance we’ll end the year with a vaccine. I pray this is so.
But wait! There’s more! We’ve also had a horribly contentious election that still isn’t resolved as I type, as Trump refuses to acknowledge Biden as the winner and lawyers rake in money by going to court. This election went right down the middle it seems, with the country seriously divided and bitter against each other. Civil wars have erupted in climates like this, and I fear for our future.
And don’t forget, we also have had civil unrest that’s rocked our nation. Riots and violence in some of our cities. And sadly, those on the extreme right and left are the ones getting the most attention, while those of us who want to solve the problem are unheard.
While writing this, my best friend asked me, has there been any good news this year?
I’m having to stop and think about that one.
Personally, yes, there have been bright moments in this dark time. I’ve gotten to make several trips to South Carolina, where my beloved grandbabies currently live. Lavinia and Matthias are dear to my heart, and trips to see them and their parents have lightened my load.
My writing, which has been up and down for quite a while, seems to be heading up finally. As I type this, I’m at day 136 of writing every day. I even wrote the week of the presidential election, which was a roller coaster I don’t want to ride again anytime soon. This has been encouraging, and the writing has been something to hang on to during these tumultuous times.
And there’s been no shortage of chocolate during this, which is a relief.
One thing I’m also hanging on to is my belief that God is still in control of this runaway train ride. I have no idea what’s at the end of it – hopefully, there’s light at the end of this tunnel. But I’m working on my prayer life during this time, hoping He will get this work out.
If you can, seek out those bright moments in your life this year. Cling to them as we try to get through these historic and interesting times. We will get through them, one way or another. It’ll be better if we can get through them together, so I urge you to work on uniting with your fellow Americans.
And hang on tight. We still have about 1 ½ months of 2020 left. Who knows what else will happen?