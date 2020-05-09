This weekend was…interesting.
It started on Friday, late afternoon, or early evening. I was sprawled out on my bed, reading stuff on my phone, when I suddenly felt weak, shaky, and hot. It came out of nowhere and hit me upside the head. It was disconcerting, to say the least.
So, I did what anyone would in this time of COVID-19: I took my temperature. The thermometer assured me I wasn’t running a fever, which was somewhat reassuring. When Don, who is a doctor, came home, I dutifully reported my symptoms to him.
We ruled out low blood sugar – I ate a couple of slices of chicken and an orange and still felt weak in the legs. I hadn’t slept well Thursday night – in fact, my sleep was disrupted several times – so Don and I concluded I was lacking rest and needed to go to bed early.
Saturday dawned. I felt some better, but not at 100%. I decided to take it easy and not try anything too strenuous. A goof-off day would be nice.
That afternoon I noticed some mild chest discomfort. It was on the left side and felt like a pulled muscle. Then I started having pain in my left arm.
Don, being a doctor, didn’t like these symptoms. He started throwing out the dreaded term, “Emergency Room.”
I insisted I was fine. I could breathe OK, the pain wasn’t that great, and I didn’t want to be a bother. Translation: “Do I have to go to the Emergency Room?”
Unfortunately, I was overruled not only by Don, but by two friends and honorary son, Paul, who urged me to get checked out. So, after Don checked with a cardiologist, Dr. Parnassa, I reluctantly put on my shoes and Don and I headed to Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Because of the pandemic, we put on masks before getting out of the car. We approached the ER entrance, where a pleasant nurse checked our temperatures and listened to my tale of woe. Then someone came out with a wheelchair to bring me into the hospital. Because Don is a physician, he was permitted to come with me.
I was poked and prodded and after two attempts, an IV port was set up. Blood was taken. Dr. Parnassa showed up at the ER with an EKG I’d had 10 years ago (I had seen one of the members of his group). Don and he agreed that my current EKG was unremarkable, but Dr. Parnassa told me I’d have to stay overnight in the hospital so they could finish running tests to be sure nothing was going on.
It wasn’t until after I agreed to it that I realized I wasn’t prepared for an overnight stay. While I’d thought to grab my Kindle so I could read, I neglected to collect my phone’s charger. The battery merrily drained while I informed certain people of the situation and I was forced to turn it off.
One restless night and a couple of blood draws later, the powers that be agreed that I was in no danger and my heart, as far as they could tell, was fine. I was discharged with instructions to follow up with Dr. Parnassa, and happily arrived home where I stayed awake just long enough to eat something for dinner.
I want to go on record that everyone at the hospital did their best to make sure I was taken care of. And everyone assures me it was not a mistake to go. As one of my sisters put it, I don’t have a spare heart laying around, best to check these things out.
So, my advice to you is if you display symptoms of something serious, swallow your pride and go to the hospital. It may be nothing, but that’s better than staying home when it’s something. Go. Oh, and don’t forget your phone charger.