SEBRING — Since the pandemic, the Children’s Museum of the Highlands has seen a shift in its role.
Kelly Dressel, the museum’s executive director, said she’s had home-schooling groups utilize the museum in downtown Sebring for field trips. Also, with the museum’s open floor plan, social distancing has become easier, she said, and crowding has been less of a problem since the pandemic in general.
“We’re not overly packed, but we would like to be,” Dressel said. “It helps the budget.”
Wednesday marked International Museum Day. Four of Highlands County’s local museums had special events and incentives on Wednesday, including the Children’s Museum, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum at Highlands Hammock State Park, The Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) at South Florida State College and the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center in downtown Avon Park.
Dressel said the Children’s Museum had a typical Wednesday crowd, but got a chance to promote a revamped kitchen play area, thanks to grants from the United Way of Central Florida and private partners. Its theme of “Eat the Rainbow” emphasizes having a variety of fruits and vegetables in family nutrition.
Also, the United Way and Florida’s Natural are helping with a project called “Eat Together,” Dressel said, to help families cook together and eat at the table, with no devices.
The last two years have been rough, Dressel said, but with revamped exhibits, new programs and the possibility of getting more exhibits from other children’s museums, she hopes to see the museum moving forward.
Other local museums also had incentives to visit and special programs on Wednesday. The CCC Museum presented “Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time,” Wednesday night, and again today at 9:30 a.m. It will also return May 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Park admission is $4-$6 per car.
Knight is best known for paintings of wildlife and dinosaurs, murals for natural history museums, and for his influence on paleontology, fossil exhibits, and prehistoric animals being featured in movies such as “The Lost World” (1925), “King Kong” (1933), “Fantasia” (1940) and “Jurassic Park” (1993).
His 1942 Works Progress Administration (WPA) mural, completed for the Sebring Post Office, now hangs in the Sebring Public Library at the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Center in downtown Sebring.
The Museum of Florida Art and Culture ended its last exhibition of the season on Wednesday, with a chance drawing to win “On Sacred Ground,” a painting by Christopher Still.
The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center celebrated International Museum Day with free admission, extended hours, guided tours, refreshments, a children’s scavenger hunt and a special exhibit by Bob Clarke from Tanglewood Art League.
Each year since 1977, International Museum Day has been celebrated by more than 35,000 museums in 158 counties to raise awareness of museums’ role in fostering cultural exchange, enrichment, understanding and cooperation.
Highlands County’s other well-known museums include the American Clown Museum & School in Lake Placid, Archbold Biological Station in Venus, the Avon Park Depot Museum, Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA) in Sebring, the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum, the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring and the Sebring Historical Society.
To explore local art, history and culture, get the Art & Culture Passport from a local chamber of commerce or the Tourist Development Council (TDC). Call the TDC at 800-545-6021 or fill out a request form at visitsebring.com/art-culture-passport.