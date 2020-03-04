SEBRING — Hard hats may not be the latest fashion trends in Highlands County, but it was for dozens of “builders” Tuesday morning. The helpers donned their hard hats, rolled up their sleeves and strapped on their tool belts to work on the Habitat for Humanity International Women Build Week.
Since 1991, Women Build campaign lasts for one week. In Highlands County, the “build” took place in Mason’s Ridge, a Sebring subdivision that will eventually have 60 homes in it. Currently, there are 24 homes completed and three are in the process of completion. Another groundbreaking is scheduled within a week, according to Habitat for Humanity Project Manager Frank Nelson.
International Women Build Week’s ambassador Penny Ogg, who is also Highlands County’s Supervisor of Elections, pointed out that the build is not limited to women. Lowe’s “Heroes” brought about six women volunteers, some 15 Care-a-Vanners and about 10 people came from Thrivent Financial as well as individual “Snowbirds,” according to Dayna Carlton, Habitat’s volunteer and community engagement coordinator.
The international event is to empower and encourage women to learn something new, to learn a new skill so they can fix things in their own homes and help others in their communities, Ogg said. She also said the build was a way of empowering women and making a difference in the community.
Lowe’s Manager Julie Hollingsworth said her company is a big supporter of Habitat for Humanity and women. Hollingsworth and her other Lowe’s volunteers framed a wall for a three-bedroom house.
“This is awesome,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s great to support the community. The company sends women to Women in Leadership conferences to spread empowerment of the women in the company from the top down.”
The women were certainly not alone. Husbands and friends volunteered time at the build site as well.
Paula Parker and her husband are Care-a-Vannners who travel between Highlands County and North Carolina helping at Habitat for Humanity sites. While many Care-a-Vanners travel all over to build, the Parkers just build at two sites. It is hard work that they feel is worth the effort.
“The people keep me going,” Parker said. “This site allows us to work with the homeowners. It’s neat. Just before Christmas we did a home dedication; we hid in the house. The woman was so nervous she couldn’t open the door. It was so special. The ladies set up and decorated a Christmas tree because they didn’t have one. They moved in that night.”
Swinging hammers and sawing can work up an appetite, so Sonny’s BBQ came to the rescue with loads of barbecue and all the sides and cold tea and other drinks. The volunteers were able to refuel for the rest of the day. Sonny’s General Manager Shane Moore has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for many events over the years. He explained why the franchise wanted to donate Tuesday’s lunch.
“Sonny’s practices acts of kindness for our community,” he said. “It helps to make the world a better place.”
Across the street from the Women Build site, Greg Jones and Holly Fonder were working on their soon-to-be home. They joined the group for the breaking of bread. Sitting in the shade, eating barbecue, the couple said they could not wait until they were able to move into their home, sometime this summer.
“She’s beautiful,” Fonder said of the house. “The application process was pretty easy. We applied right after Hurricane Irma.”
Fonder teared up as she talked about the necessary evacuation of their apartment, which suffered a crack in the foundation and flooding.
Fonder worked in the Re-Store as her sweat equity and she said they treated her like family.
Weekly, they visit the site of their would-be home.
“Everything was worth it. At the end of the tunnel, there’s a house,” Fonder said. “We saw it start as a pile of dirt, then it was sticks and finally a house.”
Fonder said she met all the construction staff and many volunteers. She now happily calls them friends.
“These people travel from all over the United States,” she said. “They come here and they go through a lot to get here. They are a great bunch of people. They don’t care who you are, like your religion or anything. They do it for love. It’s hard work. They have to do it for love.”