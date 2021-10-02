LAKE PLACID — The life of the man shot by suspect Derwin Callahan Jr. may have been spared when one of the shooter’s pistols jammed.
A second gun is one of several details Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Jorge Martinez learned when he interviewed the 50-year-old victim at AdventHealth Lake Placid immediately after the shooting. Security video of the crime scene also provide details.
Martinez’ report – the result of an in-hospital interview with the victim of the Sept. 16 shooting – was released to the Highlands News-Sun this week. The victim told Martinez the fight began after 4 p.m. when Callahan approached the victim on Vision Drive in Highway Park, a neighborhood south of Lake Placid.
Callahan began arguing with the victim over what he had allegedly said about a person Callahan knew, Martinez wrote in his report. Callahan punched the victim in the face several times. A video from a nearby building shows Callahan striking the victim with something in his hand, at which point the victim falls to the ground.
The video also shows the attacker then dragged the victim to the side of the road.
Callahan, who has been arrested several times in the past decade for shooting at Highway Park residents, ran over to a car and retrieved two handguns. With a pistol in each hand, Callahan walked back to the victim. He fired once, hitting the victim in the right hip. It appears that the pistol in Callahan’s other hand hand jammed. The man, even with an injured hip, ran/limped to a house for safety. As he ran, the victim told Martinez, he saw Callahan “inspecting the handgun as if it had malfunctioned while trying to fire another round,” Martinez wrote.
Callahan then jumped into a maroon Chevy, allegedly driven by Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22. Sholtz was arrested in 2019 after she was pulled over in a car with a handgun. She did not own the gun, but repeatedly cursed at a sheriff’s deputy who held a gun on the car until backup arrived. She verbally abused other deputies when they arrived to handcuff the car’s occupants.
After last month’s shooting, the two drove out of Highlands County and made it to Leon County, home of the City of Tallahassee until Leon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Cornwell spotted the car on Interstate 10. He reported that Sholtz, who was driving the getaway car, failed to stop when ordered. They hit a spike strip laid down by deputies and ran off the road into a tree. Callahan was returned from Leon County to Highlands this week; Sholtz is still in jail in that county.