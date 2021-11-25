I am here at the Oleoball Turkey Penitentiary in North Carolina. I have been chosen by the warden to interview one of the gobbler inmates on death row. His name is Tom Turkey and he is the 394 descendant of Tom Turkey The First, who came to America centuries ago.
Q. Tom Turkey. Thanks for taking time to gobble with me for the last time before you get the axe, unless a miracle happens. I know that your attorney is working featherlessly to get a Thanksgiving reprieve and possibly a pardon. It must be hard to be cooped up like this?
Tom Turkey: Yes. But I never give up hope.
Q. I hear that you are a history buff on turkeyism. Can you tell me when your descendants flew the coop in Europe and came to America?
Tom Turkey: It goes back to the 16th century when the Spaniards brought turkeys and guineas to America. We became the staple food for Native Americans. But the guineas who look a lot like us, got smart and started to ward off the predators that ruined the Native’s crops. That’s how they avoided becoming part of the Thanksgiving menu. Besides they tasted just like chicken. Ben Franklin wanted us named the National symbol. If so you now would be eating eagle for dinner.
Q. The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621.
Tom Turkey: Yes and we have been the dinner choice since. And each year more and more of us hit the platter. In 1935 the average American consumed 1.7 pounds of us per year. Today it is 20 pounds per person. Hungry Hogans I guess!
Q. I hear most folks like your white meat?
Tom Turkey: That is true and sad for us. It means that now our guards are demanding we get fatter and fatter, which develops more white meat on our bones....so fat that we can hardly stand up to reproduce naturally. They’ve taken the little joy we had being incarcerated....with artificial insemination! Ykes!
Q. What was the crime you are accused of committing?
Tom Turkey: That’s the saddest part. I did nothing. I am innocent but tasty I guess. It must have been my great great great grandfather. He probably ruined someones garden, got caught and ended up at Oleoball prison. I was actually hatched here and have never even seen a luscious corn field.
Q. How many of your fellow inmates are plumped up (sorry) here and ready to face their demise?
Tom Turkey: From time to time I am allowed to spend time in the prison turkey library. I read that 46 million of us are “made ready”...a euphemism for beheading — — for Thanksgiving. That accounts for 17% of all us Turkey American birds being stuffed just for Turkey Day.
Q. Are all your relatives incarcerated here at Oleoball prison?
Tom Turkey: Actually there are 23 major turkey prisons in the US. They call them “rendering plants!”
Q. If turkeys like you were able to free range, what would be your life expectancy?
Tom Turkey: If we had a loving farm family, 8-12 years. In the wild, 2 years for males and 3 for females. Those wolves sure love us raw.
Q And at Oleoball Prison?
Tom Turkey: Hardly 26 weeks. Only benefit is here we get to eat 75 pounds of feed before we have our last meal.
Q. Are you aware of what happens to you after your demise?
Tom Turkey: There are all sorts of stories. First of all you can buy me whole with my liver, heart and gizzard bagged inside for a mere 95 cents a pound. Some of us are factory sliced into lunch meat. What a put down! Other humans fill our insides and are reminded not to stuff our cavity when we are raw. Recipe books are printed that advise how to prepare us. There is even a hot line! The books say we are to “rest” for 15 minutes before we are to be carved. Give me a break! And adding insult to injury they even pause and say thanks before they pass us around the table.
Q. Have you ever heard what’s served with you at the Thanksgiving table?
Tom Turkey: Yes. They call them trimmings, like cranberries, jams, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes. To make their stuffing they actually cut up my gizzard. Can you believe it? Then they actually use my drippings to make a gravy to top the potatoes? For dessert they hardly have room but finish dinner with pumpkin pie ala mode. And after dinner I hear the men sit in the family room, take a snooze and then watch football the rest of the day. The women chill what’s left of us in the refrigerator or wrap us in aluminum foil and give each family member parts of us to take home. It’s insulting to have what remains of us referred to as “left overs.” Another tradition that repulses me is they take my wishbone, hang it in the kitchen until it is a dry bone. Then their children each hold one half, pull it and the one with the short end loses and the winner is suppose to have their wish come true. What is this world coming to?