SEBRING — As promised, the lawyers defending Zephen Xaver have posted the depositions of at least 55 witnesses since May 6.
Assistant Public Defender Jane McNeill told a judge in April that she would quickly depose as many witnesses as possible to prepare her defense of the man charged with five counts of first degree murder. Xaver, 21, entered the former SunTrust branch on Jan. 23, 2019 and killed five innocent women, mostly bank employees.
Many of the depositions were handled by Peter Mills, who, like McNeill, is death-penalty certified to defend capital cases. Mills is married to McNeill.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in February agreed to postpone the May 2 start date of Xaver’s trial, but he ordered the trial be started “before the end of the year, period.”
McNeill told Estrada in chambers that she has a medical condition that would prevent her from being ready before July 2023, more than a year later than the original May 2 date. Among the hurdles: Deposing as many witnesses as possible to ensure there are no surprises in court.
Some of the depositions were completed in March and April, and for the most part are blocked from public view.
Those deposed include:
Sebring Police officers, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, employees of Boom Booms Guns and Ammo who remember talking to Xaver as he shopped for a gun, and former Avon Park Correctional Institute employees who worked with Xaver during his brief employment there.
The case is more than three years old, so witness memories are starting to slip. For instance, one Boom Boom employee told investigators recently that he could not remember what he and Xaver talked about when he asked about buying a gun. Mills reminded him, however, that he told police in 2019 that Xaver had asked him about recoil.
None of the employees at Boom Booms Guns and Ammo are accused of breaking the law when selling the 9mm Springfield to Xaver. They checked his state ID, had him fill out the ATF Form 4473, and made him wait the obligatory 72-hour waiting period.
As for the corrections deputies, Lt. Corrie Johnston told investigators in 2019 that Xaver, who was a shift supervisor, was afraid to be in the compound with inmates, was scared of inmates, and was timid. These were not unique to newbies, she told investigators, but Xaver “seemed lost.”
She also wrote up Xaver for calling in sick and not telling supervisors when he was going to be late. He was called to the warden’s office about his attendance, which Johnston “believed was the same occasion that he resigned.”
Another corrections employee told investigators inmates nicknamed Xaver “Harry Potter.”
People who lived around Xaver and his mother on Pine Tree Lane painted a picture of a spoiled young man who rarely left his room. Neighbors reported seeing Xaver’s mother mowing the lawn while her son stayed in his room.
Another neighbor remembered the time Xaver walked to her house from the home he shared with his mother. As Xaver’s mother and her neighbor worked on her house, he asked his mother to come home and make him a sandwich.
Another neighbor remembers yelling coming from Xaver’s bedroom as he played online computer games. Police recovered an Xbox console and a collection of game modules from Xaver’s bedroom in the hours after the shooting.
Xaver’s next pretrial hearing is June 9.