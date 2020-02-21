SEBRING — So far, County Attorney Joy Carmichael has only had two solid applicants for the position of her assistant.
“We have not received the response we hoped we would,” Carmichael said Tuesday to the Board of County Commission.
She plans to interview those two, however, and see if either of them would be able to provide the help she wants and needs.
After that, if they aren’t what she wants, she’ll keep the post open until filled and reach out to a recruiter to find more qualified applicants.
Commission Chair Ron Handley suggested Carmichael might was to seek an applicant with less experience than she originally wanted, or maybe take Commissioner Arlene Tuck’s Jan. 10 suggestion of seeking a paralegal instead of a second attorney.
The proposed position, with a salary range of $71,038 to $110,110 per year, requires a person with a minimum of five years of prior professional experience as an attorney with a doctorate in law, with training, education or experience in the public sector, particularly at the local government level.
In talking with commissioners Tuesday, Carmichael said neither of the two current applicants hit those requirements for the position, but she also said she might be “surprised by the interview.”
She feels certain that if she lowers the years of experience requirement, she will get more applicants, but she needs someone who is ready to go.
“I moved [the requirement] up to five years because in this small of an office, I would want someone more qualified so I can shift work to them and [have them] hit the ground running,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael has been seeking an assistant county attorney since shortly after becoming county attorney in 2018.
Carmichael started her job as assistant and moved up.
When commissioners agreed to hire an assistant attorney for then-county attorney Ross Macbeth in March 2016, the county first hired Garrett Roberts, who soon left in January 2017 to be staff attorney for Sheriff Paul Blackman.
The board then hired Carmichael of Lake Mary. She held that title after Macbeth resigned on Sept. 29, 2017, in protest to a $176,000 contract with a $6,000 pay raise, not the $40,000 raise he requested.
Carmichael continued to provide full-time legal services to the county under the title of “assistant attorney,” while applying for the full-time position.
Macbeth also put in to be rehired for the full-time position, but was not chosen.
Commissioners hired Carmichael as county attorney in January 2018. Shortly after that, she recruited a colleague in Orlando to help with work overflow from there.
Since April 2019, given her work load and her farming out work to a colleague, commissioners urged her to seek an assistant.
She assured commissioners then, as well as on Tuesday, that she and County Administrator Randy Vosburg would fill the position as soon as possible.