On the heels of Halloween, it seems fitting to share how the fear of spiders (snakes and bugs in general) ranks third on the list of things that cause Americans to tremble. This speaks volumes about these small arachnids and while your neighbor may share how this spider or that one is poisonous, there are only two types of venomous spiders in our state with this sort of claim to fame.
Recluse spiders, which are sometimes found here, are not native to this region. There are however, three species of widow spiders that are native along with a fourth that has been introduced.
Black widow spiders are well known by most and in Florida include both a northern and southern variation. Shiny, like a pair of black patent leather shoes, the red hourglass marking on the female’s abdomen serves as a warning and is readily identifiable by most. Much rarer are red widow spiders. Found only in sand pine scrub habitats of a couple southern Florida counties, despite years of searching I have yet to discover one.
What is easy to find around most homes are the introduced brown widows. Originally found in Africa, they like many other creatures have been brought to our state and found the environment hospitable. Light brown – think coffee with heavy cream – they are similar in size and shape to the familiar black widow.
A close-up view shows banding on the legs and an abdomen with slight markings on top and the notable hourglass in hazard orange rather than red. Shy and reclusive, brown widows often remain hidden in a solid, stiff mass of webbing. If disturbed, they usually drop from their shelter, legs tucked to resemble a bit of debris, easily overlooked by predators and humans alike.
What you will probably notice are the egg sacs. About the size of a tiny grape or large pea, they are yellowish and tufted, almost like a little ball of Velcro. Guarded by the female, if you see these on sheltered areas around damp locations such as your sprinkler pumps, hose reels or garbage cans, you have discovered a brown widow.
Use caution in removing or relocating as widow venom is very potent. A neurotoxin, once injected by the female spider via her hollow fangs, the result is intense pain, rigid abdominal muscles, muscle cramping, sweating, nausea, and vomiting. Supportive medical care may include an antivenin to help alleviate suffering and symptoms, but thankfully while miserable to experience, bites are seldom fatal.