SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies are still looking into a suspicious death at a Sebring home and the shooting of a gun-wielding motorist south of Lake Placid.
Sheriff’s Office officials report that the case of the motorist who pulled a shotgun on deputies and started shooting should not take too long to finish, given that the incident was recorded by dashboard-mounted cameras in the patrol cars.
However, given that the incident involved deputies and that they returned fire on the motorist, protocols have to be followed to ensure everything is handled properly.
Initial reports were that early last Friday morning, June 24, HCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white van traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27.
Deputies found and stopped the van at 2:33 a.m., a mile north of South Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard. Video from a patrol car shows 68-year-old Robert W. McNamara, in white shorts and a plaid shirt, getting out of the van with a shotgun. The video shows him walking toward the sheriff’s cruiser, pumping the shotgun and firing.
The deputies returned fire and the video ends with McNamara’s hand slipping off the pump, lowering slightly in front of him.
The two deputies, hired in 2017 and in 2019, have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Meanwhile, deputies also want to find out more about what happened in the time before a 62-year-old man was found dead at a home that same week.
Sometime between 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, a 62-year-old man died at 3412 Gould Ave. in Sebring. The home had been the site of a fire the previous morning.
Deputies have asked anyone with information to come forward, especially if they live on the street and may have recorded something suspicious on exterior surveillance cameras.
Those with information may contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250, or they can make anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS — TIPS on your cell phone — or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.