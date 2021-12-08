When we hear about gun-related deaths, most of us think about events like the murder of five women in a local bank or the schoolchild recently killing four and wounding seven using a gun his parents provided. Yet, nationwide, about 60% of deaths by gun are self-inflicted suicides.
Unless the death is special, we don’t see it in our local media. By “special,” I mean a police officer’s suicide or something like the case of a man who recently walked into a Sebring gun dealer, purchased or rented a gun, asked the owner to instruct him how to use it and then shot himself on the gun dealer’s property.
Gun-related suicides are increasing. We have a major public-health problem, but most people will not talk about these invisible gun deaths, making finding solutions to this epidemic difficult.
Based on the average since 2016, about 27-30 people will take their own lives in 2021 in Highlands County, with most of them using firearms. But when is the last time you read an obituary in our paper that said, “Our loved one took his own life by shooting himself?” The word “his” would likely be used because most deaths by guns are suicides, and males commit most suicides. While researching gun suicides, I learned that women think more about suicide, yet men are seven times more likely to actually kill themselves.
What sets suicide by gun apart from all other suicides is that gun suicides are more likely to succeed. The reason is that modern guns are very effective killing machines. We have all heard about someone who attempts suicide, fails and goes on to live a wonderful life. Examples include Mike Wallace, Johnny Cash, Princess Diana, Walt Disney and Mike Tyson. This occurrence is rare, though, when guns are involved.
Nothing is more painful than having an elderly loved one beg to die. I believe that critically ill people have a right to death with dignity.
Some states and European countries have doctor- and family-assisted methods of letting the terminally ill end their lives. None involves the use of a gun.
What can we do in Highlands County to reduce suicides? First, we need to overcome the shame associated with suicide. Families of suicides need to realize that their transparency might save another family from the grief they experienced. This is not a problem that we will solve with silence.
Second, in some states, gun dealers have organized to hand out suicide prevention literature and educate themselves about suicide detection. This prevention does not appear to be the case in Florida. Perhaps local gun dealers can write to this paper and tell the public how they are helping to prevent gun suicides.
Third, any delay in accessing a gun can prevent a self-inflicted death. If someone has threatened suicide with a gun, our sheriff can go through the process of getting a Risk Protection Order, which if approved by a judge, allows the sheriff to take away a person’s firearms for a year. This is a beneficial policy that has saved lives; however, it is not enough. Some families may want to protect a family member by getting guns out of the house, but they do not want to get involved with the sheriff.
The other option for a separation policy is to find a trusted person or business who offers to store the firearm provided that the gun owner gives up the gun voluntarily. The other party could be a church, a nonprofit or even a gun dealer. The gun owner could take the weapon back at any time. This method is far from perfect, but it could offer a time delay while the person thinking about suicide might reconsider using the gun on themself.
Of course, the real solution is a sane gun policy at the national level.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Editor’s note: The Highlands News-Sun does not publish reports of suicide unless it occurs in a public place or involves a public official. We feel it is a personal matter for the loved ones to deal with.