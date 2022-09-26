Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday.

 AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani.

Recommended for you