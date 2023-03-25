Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the fourth in the series.
LAKE PLACID — It’s amazing what children learn on the path to self-awareness. The lessons cannot be found in math books, learned in English class, or studied in study hall. The wise and guileless youngsters learn about powerlessness on their own.
“When giving back it comes from the heart,” said Iris Munoz of Lake Placid High School. “Because one doesn’t know what they’ve been through. One should never belittle someone – because we’re all equal under God’s eyes.”
Iris, an 11th grader, was a finalist for the 2023 Champion for Children Youth Award. The annual award is given to a young person who enriches the community through volunteer work. Though she’s 16 now, as a little girl she had to overcome shyness to reach out to the larger world.
“Having an underprivileged childhood and hearing stories of what my family went through shaped my way of thinking and viewing the world around me,” she said. “I have yearned for the opportunity to help and impact others positively since I was a young girl.”
She began serving others by “nice letters,” which were the “most I was able to do as an introverted young child, wanting others to know their worth and enjoying the little things in life.”
She got involved in sports and school clubs, where she could interact outside the classroom. She got involved in the Key Club, an international service organization that takes on community events; she became its president two years later and attended the group’s leadership conference.
“We tutor elementary school students on their language barriers,” said Iris, who is bilingual. “Every other Tuesday we go to Lake Placid Elementary and partner with their after-school daycare program.”
She and other students got involved with Day of Caring, which partners with South Oak Church of Lake Placid, and also volunteer their time with foster children.
While at Lake Placid High School, she joined SAVE Club, Interact Club, the Student Government Association and the National Honor Society.
“These accomplishments include getting out of my comfort zone, being a better public speaker, becoming president of the Key Club, Youth Leadership Highlands, Mason G. Smoak Foundation, AVID teachers, and participating in sports, I would not have grown out of my shell and be where I am today.”
As for her future, “I have it narrowed down to three things: pediatric nursing, social work, and the law,” Iris said.
Iris’ teachers have taken notice of her volunteer work with K Club and elsewhere – even as she helped her mom clean houses.
“Iris is the total package when it comes to the best and brightest of young people in our society,” said Amy McClellan, advanced placement/honors teacher at Lake Placid High School. “She is reliable, honest, hard-working, and generous. I have no doubt she will go on to become an activist for those less fortunate in our community and throughout the world.”
Kate Grizzell, the Lake Placid Key Club advisor, said Munoz is a rare young person.
“Iris is a wonderful young woman who smiles often but her journey has not been easy,” Grizzell writes of Iris. “During her junior year alone she has dedicated numerous hours to Key Club activities and tackled advanced placement meetings … honors classes, maintained an honor roll grade point average and found time to give more than a hundred hours of service in the last two years alone.”