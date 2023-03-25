Editor’s note: Seven young ladies from across Highlands County were nominated for the Champion for Children Youth Award presented in February. While only one could receive the title, all of the finalists were outstanding in their own way. In the coming days, the Highlands News-Sun will feature each of the finalists and the winner. This is the fourth in the series.

LAKE PLACID — It’s amazing what children learn on the path to self-awareness. The lessons cannot be found in math books, learned in English class, or studied in study hall. The wise and guileless youngsters learn about powerlessness on their own.

