Italian racing team Iron Lynx successfully completed the 6 Hours of Monza in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), with the No. 85 Iron Dames machine claiming the title of the first ever all-female line up on the WEC podium, following a second-place finish.
The No. 60 car driven by Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, and Giancarlo Fisichella, finished in fourth place after gaining nine places from its qualifying position to conclude a very positive weekend for the team.
After becoming the first female driver to get a pole in FIA WEC during Saturday’s qualifying, Sarah Bovy lead from the start and battled hard to maintain position during the opening stints full of incident. The pace continued in the hands of Michelle Gatting, as the Danish racer looked to consolidate the leading fight before handing over to Rahel Frey.
The Swiss driver continued to push hard in the latter stages as the No. 85 Iron Dames car fought for overall victory. Gatting resumed racing duties for the final stages of the race, and ultimately brought the car home in a sensational second place, finishing the weekend in style and recording the team’s best ever result in the series.
Starting the race in 13th place, Schiavoni once again guided the No. 60 car with experience in the early stages, keeping pace with his challengers before handing over Cressoni. The Italian racer quickly gained places in the middle part of the race before Fisichella took charge. Ultimately, the experienced racer brought the car home in fourth place after some excellent maneuvers and hard battling.
Iron Lynx Team Principal, Andrea Piccini, said: “This weekend has been one that the team will never forget. Aside from both cars finishing in the top four in today’s race, the Iron Dames have made history not once but twice – something we are very proud of.
“Scoring the team’s historic pole position yesterday, there is no doubt that Sarah, Michelle, and Rahel showed enough speed to win today. The car led most of the race, and all three drivers showed experience and great car management to bring the team an excellent second-place finish.
“Claudio, Matteo, and Giancarlo also drove brilliantly, with all drivers again showing a great mix of composure, race craft and overall pace to gain a lot of ground. We’re showing our potential now, and we cannot wait for Fuji in September!”
Looking forward to the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps at the end of July, 18-year-old, Doriane Pin, was present with the Iron Dames team in Monza. The Ferrari Challenge championship leader was running media laps with the ambassador of Iron Lynx, Tomaso Trussardi, as well as team guest, Fabio Rovazzi.
Fellow Iron Dame racers, Maya Weug and Manuela Gostner, were also with the team, taking part in team photo shoots and social activity during the weekend.
The 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship continues at the 6 Hours of Fuji in Japan on the Sept. 11.