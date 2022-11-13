SNS-dames111322a.jpg

The No. 85 Iron Dames team of, from left; Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey placed third in LMGTE Am at the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday.

 IRON LYNX RACING

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Italian racing team Iron Lynx and its all-female line-up, the Iron Dames ended their FIA World Endurance Championship season with a third consecutive podium at the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

The result means the Iron Dames finish the season third in the FIA World Endurance Championship standings.

